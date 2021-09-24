'Home Base': First Fil-Am US NCAA coach breaks barriers for self, community

MANILA, Philippines — Philstar: Home Base returns for its second season with Mike Magpayo, the first-ever head coach of Asian descent in Division I of the US NCAA.

Leading the UC Riverside Highlanders to the semifinals of the Big West tournament earlier this year, Magpayo gained tenure for his post after serving one year as interim.

Magpayo, who broke barriers for himself, is extending his platform to the whole of the Asian-American community as the founder and president of the Asian Coaches Association in the US.

Tune in to Magpayo as he talks about his journey with the Highlanders as an Asian coach, and how he balances his life as a tactician, and a family man to his wife and son.