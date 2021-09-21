








































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Chinese chess club to join PCAP 3rd conference
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 21, 2021 | 11:39am

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines – Chinese chess team Peng Cheng Checkered Dragons will take part in the PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup.



The chess club was formed in 2005 when the Ministry of Education and the State Administration of Sports invited Chinese citizens to take up the sport.



Since the time of the Checkered Dragons’ formation, they have spread the gospel of the sport to over 200 schools, business entities and institutions with more than 120 coaches working with a huge base of 200,000 citizens of the Shenzen region.



However, come PCAP, the Peng Checkered Dragons will field Sun Gongjie, Liao Yuhao, Li Tianchao, Rao Enrui, Zhou Yanglechen, Lu Tianwen, Li Xueyi and Chen Bing for competition.



“We’re excited to have a Chinese team join the contingents from Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand,” said PCAP Commissioner Atty. Paul Elauria. “With a huge base of players to choose from, they will be highly competitive. This can only mean going things not only for the league, but also regional chess.”



The first round of the PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup will find the 21 local teams in the tournament competing for the right to advance to the second round where the four foreign clubs, plus the Davao Executives, the Philippine Paralympics Chess Team and the juniors selection known as the Pampanga Checkers will join the tournament.



“The foreign teams as well as the guest local clubs can also win the third conference title,” pointed out Elauria during the third conference’s opening ceremony. “It’s like a pocket international tournament that will challenge our local chess players.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

