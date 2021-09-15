








































































 




   

   









Gilas women's Gabi Bade signs deal to play in Europe
                        

                           
Luisa Morales
September 15, 2021 | 9:56am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Gilas women's Gabi Bade signs deal to play in Europe
MANILA, Philippines — Make it two Gilas Pilipinas women players taking their pro careers to Europe as guard Gabi Bade signed a one-year deal to play with ENAD WBC — a club based in Cyprus.



Bade, daughter of former PBA and MBA veteran Chris Bade, will be competing with the team in the Cyprus Women's Basketball Division A.





Her signing was announced by her agency Flash early this week.



Bade joins an ENAD squad who reached the semifinals of the tournament last season, despite finishing sixth place in eliminations with a 3-9 record.



The squad upset third-ranked team Etha in the quarters before losing to AEL in the semifinals.



Bade suited up for the Gilas Women in the 2019 Jones Cup where she posted norms of four points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.



In college, she played for NCAA Division I teams University of Buffalo and Sacramento State.



Joining Bade in Europe is Gilas women mainstay Jack Animam, who is already playing in Serbia with Radnicki Kragujevac.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

