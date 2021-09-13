Thai chess team joining PCAP

MANILA, Philippines – It just keeps getting more exciting with the third conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines — the PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup — tipping off this Wednesday, September 15.

Thai chess club Double Bishop Bangkok is entering the fray, joining Singaporean club SinQGApore and Malaysian squad Penang Blue Panthers, in this quasi-international tournament.

The DB Bangkok is composed of their Filipino player-coach, the Bangkok-based FM Deniel Causo, FM Thanadon Kulpruethanon, who in recent years was Thailand’s top board player, FM Poompong Wiwatanadate, Filipino NM Rolly Parondo Jr., Peter Darby, WFM Manunthon Atikankhotchasee and Natrada Kaewwattha, who will alternate on the women’s boards, with CM Prin Laohawirapap, Chawit Asavasaetakul, Shin Jingjang and Pisut Prayoonthamrongthiti representing the younger set.

The team is managed by Filipino NM Winston Silva, who currently resides Bangkok.

“CM Prin and Chawit have been competing in international tournaments for Thailand in recent years,” shared Silva. “They are some of the bright young talents in this country today.”

“As we all know, football is the top sport not only in Thailand, but in the entire world. We have a growing chess community here which is why we have Deniel and Rolly based here in Bangkok because there is also a need for chess teachers and mentors,” added Silva.

“Our participating in PCAP is an opportunity to learn and gain more experience. And hopefully, it will help grow chess in Thailand while giving Filipinos more tastes of international competition.”