Obiena set to receive P250K for setting new national record

Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Aug. 3, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will reward pole-vaulter EJ Obiena an incentive worth P250,000 for setting a new national record in a competition in Paris, France less than a week ago.

The 25-year-old Tokyo Olympian cleared a second place-clinching 5.91 meters in the Meeting de Paris Wanda Diamond League to eclipse the old mark of 5.87m he himself registered in Poland last June.

“I’m positive he (Obiena) will,” PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez told The STAR.

PSC acting executive director Guillermo Iroy also confirmed the news but will only grant the reward only after the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) officially certifies Obiena’s feat as national mark.

“Yes, under the law he is qualified but we are waiting for the report of the NSA (national sports association) to certify officially the new record,” Iroy told The STAR.

The government sports-funding agency had also allotted an incentive worth the same amount for national record-breakers in the Tokyo Olympics a month back.

Eligible for it are lifter Elreen Ando, who broke the country’s mark in the 64-kilogram division, and swimmer Luke Gebbie, who clocked 49.64 seconds in the 100-meter freestyle to erase the country’s mark of 49.94 he himself set in the 2019 FINA World Championships.

Gymnast Caloy Yulo is also reportedly eligible for the incentive.