








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Weightlifting body makes reforms in bid secure Olympic future
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 30, 2021 | 4:26pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Weightlifting body makes reforms in bid secure Olympic future
An overview shows Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz competing in the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
Chris GRAYTHEN  /  POOL  /  AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) recently made sweeping reforms to sway the International Olympic Committee (IOC) not to discard the sport in the 2024 Paris Games calendar.



Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) president Monico Puentevella said the IWF ratified its new constitution and by-laws Sunday in a meeting in Doha, Qatar that aims to address issues like doping, corruption and gender equity.





“Amid fears of being scrapped, the IWF approved the proposed new constitution and by-laws today (Sunday) by an affirmative vote of 124 countries out of 132, with four against and 4 abstentions,” Puentevella told The STAR.



“To be forwarded to the IOC for approval, this overwhelming decision will give new life to the sport of weightlifting,” he added.



Fears of a possible Olympic expulsion of weightlifting floated early this month after the IOC did not give the sport a confirmed spot in Paris due to allegations of doping, infighting and corruption.



The country is just coming off a historic golden feat by Hidilyn Diaz in the Tokyo Games.



And without the sport in the next staging of the quadrennial meet would mean the country would be denied another chance of claiming an Olympic mint.



Puentevella, however, assuaged these fears as the IWF delivered on its promise to effect changes.



“Rules on anti-doping will be continued and further strengthened while corruption will be monitored, if any exists. And gender equity will also be imposed more, upon request of the IOC,” he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2024 PARIS OLYMPICS
                                                      SAMAHANG WEIGHTLIFTING NG PILIPINAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thumbs down on Ugas rematch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thumbs down on Ugas rematch


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said yesterday he’ll advise Manny Pacquiao against doing a rematch with WBA welterweight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pay cut, low PPV sales for Pacman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pay cut, low PPV sales for Pacman


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
While no official announcement has been made, pay-per-view numbers for the action-packed encounter between Manny Pacquiao...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I know I'm Filipino': Parks Jr. remains open to Gilas stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I know I'm Filipino': Parks Jr. remains open to Gilas stint


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
If his new team Nagoya Diamond Dolphins give him the green light, and if it fits in the schedule, he has no qualms about representing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bejino misses out on second final round
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bejino misses out on second final round


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Para swimmer Gary Bejino finished 14 among 16 swimmers with a time of  36.14, roughly 0.33 seconds faster than his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena resets national record, takes 2nd place finish in Paris tilt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena resets national record, takes 2nd place finish in Paris tilt


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Just his second competition after an 11th place finish in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Obiena cleared 5.91m in Paris.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala slips in women's tennis world rankings ahead of US Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala slips in women's tennis world rankings ahead of US Open


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
With no events in the women’s pro circuit in the meantime, the Filipina sensation slid to No. 513 as per the updated...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Apolinar, Casimero, Jerusalem, Magsayo selected as boxers of the month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Apolinar, Casimero, Jerusalem, Magsayo selected as boxers of the month


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The oversight body for professional sports’ Jackie Lou Cacho-Ornido named Pete “Thunder” Apolinar, Johnriel...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gawilan misses out on last swimming final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gawilan misses out on last swimming final


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Para swimmer Ernie Gawilan finished 10th overall among 11 swimmers in the Heats with a time of 1:21.60.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Afghan Paralympians in tears while Brits light up Super Sunday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Afghan Paralympians in tears while Brits light up Super Sunday


                              

                                                                  By Andrew McKirdy |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Afghanistan's athletes were in tears when they finally arrived at the Tokyo Paralympics, officials said, as Britain's wheelchair...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena sets new Philippines mark
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena sets new Philippines mark


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
A few weeks after the Olympics, Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena came through with the performance he was looking for.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with