Weightlifting body makes reforms in bid secure Olympic future

An overview shows Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz competing in the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) recently made sweeping reforms to sway the International Olympic Committee (IOC) not to discard the sport in the 2024 Paris Games calendar.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) president Monico Puentevella said the IWF ratified its new constitution and by-laws Sunday in a meeting in Doha, Qatar that aims to address issues like doping, corruption and gender equity.

“Amid fears of being scrapped, the IWF approved the proposed new constitution and by-laws today (Sunday) by an affirmative vote of 124 countries out of 132, with four against and 4 abstentions,” Puentevella told The STAR.

“To be forwarded to the IOC for approval, this overwhelming decision will give new life to the sport of weightlifting,” he added.

Fears of a possible Olympic expulsion of weightlifting floated early this month after the IOC did not give the sport a confirmed spot in Paris due to allegations of doping, infighting and corruption.

The country is just coming off a historic golden feat by Hidilyn Diaz in the Tokyo Games.

And without the sport in the next staging of the quadrennial meet would mean the country would be denied another chance of claiming an Olympic mint.

Puentevella, however, assuaged these fears as the IWF delivered on its promise to effect changes.

“Rules on anti-doping will be continued and further strengthened while corruption will be monitored, if any exists. And gender equity will also be imposed more, upon request of the IOC,” he said.