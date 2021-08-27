'Pokemon Unite' goes mobile in September

"Pokemon Unite", first released for Nintendo Switch, is set for its mobile launch in September

MANILA, Philippines — The mobile launch date "Pokemon Unite" has been revealed by Nintendo during the recent Pokemon Presents.

The game, coming to Android and iOS devices, is slated for release on September 22.

Players can now pre-order the game on both platforms through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Nintendo also revealed that there will be bonuses for players who pre-order the game before the launch date on mobile devices next month.

Players will get receive a Unite License featuring Pikachu if 2.5 million players pre-order the mobile version of the game before its initial release date.

On the other hand, a special Festival Style of Pikachu will be rewarded to all players if 5 million players pre-order the game.

“Pokémon Unite” was released on Nintendo Switch last July 21 with Switch players also be receiving a special bonus, a Unite License featuring Zeraora.

The bonus can only be received if players log in to the game before August 31.

Nintendo also teased upcoming Pokémons that will join the roster such as Mamoswine and Sylveon.

Gardevoir was the latest Pokémon added to the game, which was released earlier this month after the launch of the Nintendo Switch version of the game.