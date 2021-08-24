Support MPL squads with Lawson's Legendary Cups

MPL PH fans can support any of the eight teams competing in the league's 8th season through limited edition cups from convenience store Lawson

MANILA, Philippines — This coming season of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH), the league has partnered with convenience store chain Lawson Philippines for merchandise, the MPL Legendary Cups.

Starting August 24 until October 25, fans may purchase a 12 ounce Lawson Blend Iced Coffee or Iced Tea and receive a cup featuring their favorite MPL Team.

“The partnership with Lawson will help to strengthen our relationship with MPL Philippines fans and bring them closer to their favorite teams. We look forward to partnering up with more lifestyle and convenience brands, as part of our long-term investment in the Philippines.” said Matt Jaron, MPL Philippines's lead for Business Development.

The Legendary Cups will have special codes at the bottom that fans may use to win exclusive in-game items.

Besides the in-game items, MPL fans may also win Lawson store credit and physical merchandise from the participating MPL-PH teams by collecting all eight-cup designs.

MPL PH Season 8 is set to begin this August 27 after being pushed back due to stringent quarantine measures in NCR.