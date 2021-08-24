








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Support MPL squads with Lawson's Legendary Cups
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
August 24, 2021 | 12:44pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Support MPL squads with Lawson's Legendary Cups
MPL PH fans can support any of the eight teams competing in the league's 8th season through limited edition cups from convenience store Lawson
Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — This coming season of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH), the league has partnered with convenience store chain Lawson Philippines for merchandise, the MPL Legendary Cups.



Starting August 24 until October 25, fans may purchase a 12 ounce Lawson Blend Iced Coffee or Iced Tea and receive a cup featuring their favorite MPL Team. 



“The partnership with Lawson will help to strengthen our relationship with MPL Philippines fans and bring them closer to their favorite teams. We look forward to partnering up with more lifestyle and convenience brands, as part of our long-term investment in the Philippines.” said Matt Jaron, MPL Philippines's lead for Business Development.



The Legendary Cups will have special codes at the bottom that fans may use to win exclusive in-game items. 



Besides the in-game items, MPL fans may also win Lawson store credit and physical merchandise from the participating MPL-PH teams by collecting all eight-cup designs.



MPL PH Season 8 is set to begin this August 27 after being pushed back due to stringent quarantine measures in NCR.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ESPORT
                                                      GAMING
                                                      MOBILE LEGENDS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Buboy says why not rematch?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Buboy says why not rematch?


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas is willing to give Manny Pacquiao a rematch and even as the Filipino icon hasn’t...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Opinion: Post-Pacquiao-Ugas musings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Opinion: Post-Pacquiao-Ugas musings


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Boxing is the reverse of basketball. 

In basketball, if you are older—that is, until you hit your early 30s—you...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Opinion: Post-Pacquiao-Ugas musings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Opinion: Post-Pacquiao-Ugas musings


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Boxing is the reverse of basketball. 

In basketball, if you are older—that is, until you hit your early 30s—you...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacman's mobility hampered by cramps
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacman's mobility hampered by cramps


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
It wasn’t the way the oddsmakers predicted the fight to end but Manny Pacquiao, a 4-1 favorite, failed to live up to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao fails to solve taller, busy jabber Ugas                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao fails to solve taller, busy jabber Ugas


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Pacquiao thus fell to 62-8-2, 39 KOs while Ugas improved to 27-4-0, 12 KOs

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso limps to 39th-place finish
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso limps to 39th-place finish


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso stumbled with a closing three-over par 75 to finish joint 39th in the $5.8-million AIG Women’s Open Sunday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine team starts Paralympic quest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine team starts Paralympic quest


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The lean but mean Philippine team formally opens its campaign in the Tokyo Paralympics which unfurl today at the Tokyo National...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacman: Idol forever, fighting or not
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacman: Idol forever, fighting or not


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fight fans surely won’t mind if 42-year-old boxing icon Manny Pacquiao says it’s all over. But they surely won’t...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PBA nearing play resumption
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 August 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The PBA play resumption is officially on once it obtains clearance from the chief of its eyed playing venue in Bacolor town in Pampanga.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Scourge of late replacements
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 August 24, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao became the latest victim of the infamous scourge of the late replacements when as a 4-1 favorite, he lost to defending WBA welterweight super champion Yordenis Ugas who took the fight on less than...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with