PCAP gets huge sponsorship boost from Ayala for Open Conference

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Chess Association of the Philippines has received another stamp of approval with Ayala Land Premier coming in to support the league’s third conference, the Open where foreign teams will see action in the season-ender.

PCAP commissioner Paul Elauria expressed excitement over the addition of the country’s most prestigious real estate developer.

"Everyone knows what the support of Ayala Land means," said Elauria. "It adds credibility and honor to our league. Moreover, it is an affirmation of the game of chess as a sport Filipinos can excel in".

League chairman Michael Angelo Chua chimed in on the effect of having Ayala Land as a partner. “With this synergy, we look forward to a better organization that will bring Philippine chess to greater heights.”

In a statement, Ayala Land Premier stated, "It is an honor for Ayala Land Premier to be a partner of PCAP and we’re proud to be a part of their mission to grow Philippine chess. We look forward to developing more world class chess professionals."

In their maiden professional season, PCAP has received a lot of support. San Miguel Corp. is the season-long sponsor while in the previous conference, the import-laden Wesley So Cup, the super Grandmaster of whose conference bears his name, provided the cash prizes of which the Iloilo Kisela Knights won.

The season ending conference will be known — according to Elauria — as the PCAP/San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup.

This is set to start in the third week of September 2021 with teams from Singapore and Thailand participating along with the Philippine Paralympics Chess Team, a juniors squad, and a team of executives and professionals from the Davao region. Squads from the United States of America, China, Hungary, and France have yet to confirm their participation.