MPL Season 8 gets new start date

MANILA, Philippines — The long-awaited Season 8 of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) finally has a new start date: August 27.

Initially slated to start last August 13, Moonton had announced a postponement due to the country's capital once again entering the enhanced community quarantine.

Though highly anticipated and yet to start, the eighth edition of MPL PH is already going down as one of the most talked-about seasons of the league.

The coming season will be the first since the transition to a franchise model with a fixed eight teams competing: Blacklist International, BREN Esports, Echo, Nexplay EVOS, Omega Esports, ONIC PH, RSG PHand TNC Pro Team.

Before the official announcement of the transition, different esports organizations made headlines every week with announcements of changes in their roster or partnering with other organizations. Ultimately, all eyes were on game developer Moonton to make an official announcement.

But that was nothing compared to the controversy that now surrounds the season due to Smart Omega's Duane "Kelra" Pillas.

The MSC 2021 MVP was heard in a livestream video making homophobic comments against Blacklist International's Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and Danerie “Wise” Del Rosario, as well as sexual remarks about Thai professional player Chareeny “Ramella” Ramella.

After an investigation, MPL PH issued a 14-day suspension on Kelra, as well as an undisclosed fine. Both Kelra and Smart Omega were issued a serious warning and MPL PH is now requiring all players to attend a "Gender Sensitivity and Sexual Harassment Awareness Training Seminar". Many fans are criticizing the lightness of the penalty, with most calling for Kelra to be suspended for the entire season.

With the season beginning on August 27, all eyes will be on the first matchup of Blacklist International against Smart Omega which is slated to take place on September 4.