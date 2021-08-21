Saso fires 68 in AIG Open solid start

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina ace Yuka Saso opened with an eagle-spiked four-under-par 68 to stand just one shot off the pace in the opening round of the $5.8-million AIG Women’s Open Thursday in Carnoustie, Scotland.

World No. 8 Saso carded nines of 35-33 at the Carnoustie Golf Links highlighted by that eagle on the par-5 12th hole to be within striking distance of American Olympic champ Nelly Korda, Swedish Madelene Sagstrom and Korean Sei Young Kim, who took pole position with their 67s.

Saso, the reigning US Women’s Open titlist, shared fourth spot with American Andrea Lee, England’s Georgia Hall and local amateur Louise Duncan.

The 20-year-old parbuster said valuable tips from her idol Rory McIlroy helped her to a hot start in the year’s final golf major.

“I asked Rory for a few advice; he gave me very, very good advice, it really helped me so maybe I’ll ask him more,” she said, declining to elaborate.

Saso, who’s playing links golf for only the second time, bogeyed No. 2 but bounced back with an uphill birdie putt from 40 feet out on the fifth and another birdie on the sixth.

An eagle on the 12th – one of the toughest holes in the course – further boosted the confidence of the Olympian, who later birdied the 14th.

“Despite my early bogey, it was really a good round because I chipped in for eagle and made a long birdie putt,” said Saso.