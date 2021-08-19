PNVF: Tai Bundit 'benefitted' from visa in PVL before resignation

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Volleyball Federation did not mince words in its statement following the resignation of Anusorn "Tai" Bundit from his post as assistant coach of the women's national volleyball team.

Released Thursday, the PNVF slammed the Thai coach for allegedly "benefitting" from the visa that the National Sports Association worked for him to get amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) statement on the resignation of Tai Bundit as assistant coach of the women's national team.



"The PNVF, through the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), earnestly and rigidly worked for the issuance of Bundit's visa amid difficult travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement read.

"But instead of reporting to the PNVF, Bundit benefitted from his visa for his coaching job at Creamline in the Premiere Volleyball League," they continued.

Bundit has been calling the shots for PVL squad Creamline Cool Smashers since 2019.

Most recently, Bundit's wards lost to Chery Tiggo in the PVL Open Conference Finals, 1-2.

The Thai coach then shortly filed his resignation to the national team, with the timing having irked the PNVF.

Bundit's resignation was received by the PNVF on Sunday where he stated that he "cannot carry out [his] duties accordingly,"

Despite the statement's claims, the PNVF said it accepts Bundit's resignation.

"The PNVF leadership [has] accepted Bundit's resignation," they said.

The women's national team is set to see action in the 21st Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship in Clark, Pampanga, and Subic from August 29 to September 4.

Brazilian coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito is already in the country to be a primary consultant for the national team.