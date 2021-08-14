








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
VisMin Super Cup title only 'a bonus' for unbeaten Basilan
Jumbo Plastic-Basilan
Released

                     

                        

                           
VisMin Super Cup title only 'a bonus' for unbeaten Basilan

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2021 - 4:39pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Winning the inaugural Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup in dominant fashion was only a bonus for unbeaten Jumbo Plastic-Basilan, crediting the golden opportunity to just be able to play amid the pandemic as the real victory. 



“We’re already fortunate enough to be playing alone during this difficult time of the pandemic. Winning a championship via sweep only made it sweeter,” said Basilan mentor Jerson Cabiltes. 



In spite of all the adversities, the Peace Riders indeed completed a perfect run in the entire VisMin Super Cup featuring a total of 17 squads and two legs. 



Basilan, which also swept the Mindanao leg last week, punctuated it late Friday night with an 83-65 Game 3 win over Visayas champion KCS-Mandaue to win the best-of-five finale, 3-0. 



Overall, the Peace Riders recorded a pristine 13-0 slate with hulking big men Michael Mabulac and Jay Collado earning the co-Finals MVP honors. 



Collado registered 12 points and 5.7 rebounds while Mabulac tallied 12.3 markers and 11.3 boards in three finals games. 



Basilan took home a whopping P1 million grand prize after bagging a P500,000 reward for ruling the Mindanao tourney. 



The squad also harvested major individual awards as Hesed Gabo and Chris Bitoon won the Mindanao leg Season MVP and Finals MVP, respectively. 



Mandaue, which ruled the Visayas tilt by stunning unbeaten Talisay, still won a P500,000 prize for a runner-up finish. 



KCS played without aces Ping Exciminiano and Gryann Mendoza, who were recalled by mother club TNT Tropang Giga in the PBA.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Casimero promises KO win, Rigondeaux retirement
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Casimero promises KO win, Rigondeaux retirement


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino slugger John Riel Casimero and seasoned Cuban fighter Guillermo Rigondeux engaged each other in a bilingual word...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao camp solves mystery of last-minute foe                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao camp solves mystery of last-minute foe


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Members of Manny Pacquiao’s training team have spent the last couple of days dissecting footage of Yordenis Ugas’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jalen Green likely to sit out rest of Summer League as 'precaution'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jalen Green likely to sit out rest of Summer League as 'precaution'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft had averaged 20.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and two assists in the Summer League...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso slides to joint-5th in halfway mark of Women's Scottish Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso slides to joint-5th in halfway mark of Women's Scottish Open


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was a mixed bag of results for Yuka Saso in the second round of the Women's Scottish Open in Fife, Scotland on Friday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Every baller's dream': Pinay teen relishes NBA Academy experience
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Every baller's dream': Pinay teen relishes NBA Academy experience


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Already through with six weeks of the prgoram, Nolasco says she has picked up a lot of lessons to develop herself as an athlete...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PVL looking to hold next conference in Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PVL looking to hold next conference in Manila


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
That is assuming, of course, that the COVID-19 conditions improve.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ghost of Eumir Marcial's Olympic loss haunts Pacquiao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ghost of Eumir Marcial's Olympic loss haunts Pacquiao


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao was hitting the mitts with Freddie Roach during Thursday afternoon’s session at the Wild Card Gym when,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao underscores quick adjustment for new foe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao underscores quick adjustment for new foe


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao and his training coaches have made a smooth transition in preparing for his replacement opponent — from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sultan tackles 'dangerous' Carter in Casimero-Rigondeaux undercard
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sultan tackles 'dangerous' Carter in Casimero-Rigondeaux undercard


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Virtually two years removed from his last fight, Jonas Sultan tries to continue his climb back to elite level when he tangles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The image of a winner: Jaja Santiago
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The image of a winner: Jaja Santiago


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Today, she is a champion with Chery Tiggo (formerly known as the Foton Tornadoes) and has earned the distinction of winning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with