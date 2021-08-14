VisMin Super Cup title only 'a bonus' for unbeaten Basilan

MANILA, Philippines — Winning the inaugural Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup in dominant fashion was only a bonus for unbeaten Jumbo Plastic-Basilan, crediting the golden opportunity to just be able to play amid the pandemic as the real victory.

“We’re already fortunate enough to be playing alone during this difficult time of the pandemic. Winning a championship via sweep only made it sweeter,” said Basilan mentor Jerson Cabiltes.

In spite of all the adversities, the Peace Riders indeed completed a perfect run in the entire VisMin Super Cup featuring a total of 17 squads and two legs.

Basilan, which also swept the Mindanao leg last week, punctuated it late Friday night with an 83-65 Game 3 win over Visayas champion KCS-Mandaue to win the best-of-five finale, 3-0.

Overall, the Peace Riders recorded a pristine 13-0 slate with hulking big men Michael Mabulac and Jay Collado earning the co-Finals MVP honors.

Collado registered 12 points and 5.7 rebounds while Mabulac tallied 12.3 markers and 11.3 boards in three finals games.

Basilan took home a whopping P1 million grand prize after bagging a P500,000 reward for ruling the Mindanao tourney.

The squad also harvested major individual awards as Hesed Gabo and Chris Bitoon won the Mindanao leg Season MVP and Finals MVP, respectively.

Mandaue, which ruled the Visayas tilt by stunning unbeaten Talisay, still won a P500,000 prize for a runner-up finish.

KCS played without aces Ping Exciminiano and Gryann Mendoza, who were recalled by mother club TNT Tropang Giga in the PBA.