Para athletes get allowance increase as Tokyo Parlaympics loom
                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2021 - 2:21pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has increased the Filipino Para athletes’ allowance before they plunge into action in the Tokyo Paralympics slated Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.



From $1,000 (P50,000), PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez Thursday tripled it to $3,000 (P150,000) with hopes of adding to their motivation and give it their best.



“To ignite inspiration among our Paralympians and also help them with their expenses there because we saw that costs are high in Japan,” said Ramirez in an online briefer.



Swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Gary Bejino, jin Allain Ganapin, wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan, discus thrower Jeanette Aceveda and powerlifter Achele Guion will represent the country in the quadrennial meet.



Headed by Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) president Mike Barredo and chief-de-mission Francis Diaz, the 21-strong team will fly to Tokyo on August 22.



Aside from the six athletes, Barredo and Diaz, the delegation is also composed of six coaches, two from the medical team, four PSC officials and two PPC officials.



The Nationals are hoping to also ride on the country’s historic performance in the just concluded Tokyo Games where weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz delivered the Philippines’ breakthrough Olympic gold medal.



Boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam also copped a couple of silver medals while another pug Eumir Marcial a bronze.



“Drawing inspiration from the accomplishments and superb campaign of our abled bodied counterparts in the Olympics, our lean but mean delegation are committing that they will do all they can to match it and bring honor and glory to the our country,” said Diaz.



“Each one realizes the magnitude of the opportunity given to them and realizes how life-changing this Paralympics can be for all of them and their families.



“Finishing our phases of respective bubble training sessions, we are thankful to PSC for the unprecedented support they have shown to our para-athletes and PPC in general,” he added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

