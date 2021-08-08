








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
                     

                        

                           
Pure adrenaline for Margie

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson (The Philippine Star) - August 8, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
TOKYOSkateboarder Margielyn Didal didnt bring home a medal from the Olympics but she won the hearts of everyone who witnessed the debut of the X-sport in the Summer Games at the Ariake Urban Park. Skate Pilipinas vice president for international affairs Anthony Claravall called her the crowd favorite as she displayed spunk, guts and grit while enduring spills, brushing off the pain and doing unimaginable tricks under duress.



She was always smiling and Im sure, millions of fans watching on TV enjoyed her performance,” said Claravall whos been involved in skateboarding as a filmmaker, photographer and coach for over 20 years. “What you like about Margie is that every time she steps on the board, she improves. Shes an amazing athlete. The federation has a lot of plans for her. After quarantine, she went home to Cebu to decompress with her family. Then, shell get ready for a Paris competition and the start of the US street league this month. Only the top 20 skaters in the world are invited to the street league with stops in Salt Lake City and Miami. Theres also Barcelona in September. Were looking forward to the Indoor Asian Games in Thailand and the Asian Games in China.”



Didal, 23, caught Claravalls attention during a Cebu gig 10 years ago but it wasnt until 2016 when she was brought in to join the New Balance skate team.



Claravall, a Filipino born in New York, heads New Balance Numeric in Asia and is always on the lookout for talent to promote the sport. Hes showcased Didals skills all over the worldin London, Barcelona, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the US performing in live appearances, videos, demos and media platforms that reach out to an increasing population of New Generation followers.



Before Tokyo, our first goal was to qualify for the Olympics,” said Claravall on PlayItRight TV. “Our second goal was to reach the final. We did both. Our third goal was to podium. We didnt quite make it but it was still a victory for Margie and the sport because of how she engaged the global media audience.”



Claravall said it was pure adrenaline that drove Didal in the final. “She wasnt 100 percent,” he revealed. “Her ankles and knees were banged up during the preliminaries. But she didnt quit. She competed despite the pain. She badly wanted to be in the final.” When it was all over, an MRI confirmed both her ankles were inflamed. So it was no surprise that she was in a wheelchair coming off the plane that brought her back to Manila from Tokyo.



Claravall said while the top three finishers were in their early teens, the sport doesnt cater only to the young. Take, for example, fourth placer Alexis Sabone whos 34. Sabone was the last skateboarder to make the cut of eight for the final but wound up fourth in the end. Didal was seventh of 20 starters in the qualifiers and later finished seventh in the final. Gold medalist Momiji Nishiya and silver medalist Rayssa Leal are both 13. Bronze medalist Funa Nakayama is 16. Of the eight finalists, five were from Asiathree from Japan and one each from China and the Philippines. At the 2018 Asian Games where Didal won the skateboarding gold, none of the three Japanese finalists competed. Chinas Zeng Wenhui, who was sixth in the Olympics, claimed fourth place. Another Chinese Hui Zixuan was fifth. Didal will face the challenge of the Japanese brigade in the next Asian Games.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MARGIELYN DIDAL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mission accomplished: Team Philippines to leave Tokyo with best Olympic bid ever
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mission accomplished: Team Philippines to leave Tokyo with best Olympic bid ever


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Team Philippines missed a double gold but is nonetheless breaking camp here soaring high with a great, great breakthrough...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paalam comes up short vs British foe, finishes with Olympic silver
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paalam comes up short vs British foe, finishes with Olympic silver


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The search for the Philippine boxing team's first Olympic gold thus continues.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alapag joins Kings coaching staff anew in NBA Summer League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alapag joins Kings coaching staff anew in NBA Summer League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alapag, who first made it to the team's coaching staff in 2019, was included in the roster released Friday (Saturday, Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 World No. 1 Korda rules Olympic golf; Saso ends up joint-9th
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
World No. 1 Korda rules Olympic golf; Saso ends up joint-9th


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 23-year-old took the top spot in a tight competition that was also affected by the weather with home bet Mone Inami and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 From scavenger to medal miner: Upcycled Olympic silver a perfect symbol for Paalam
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
From scavenger to medal miner: Upcycled Olympic silver a perfect symbol for Paalam


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Everything came full circle for Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam when he claimed the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics men's flyweight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagunsan ends Olympic journey with 70, finishes 1-over par
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagunsan ends Olympic journey with 70, finishes 1-over par


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Pagunsan looked good to start Round 4 to finish his stint on a strong note with three birdies in the front nine, though a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pagunsan loses momentum, slides to joint 25th in Olympic golf
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pagunsan loses momentum, slides to joint 25th in Olympic golf


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
A second-round struggle by golfer Juvic Pagunsan at the Kasumigaseki Country Club marked a dull day for Team Philippines ahead...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Juvic sizzles amid rain, fires 5-under 66 for joint 5th in Olympic golf opener&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Juvic sizzles amid rain, fires 5-under 66 for joint 5th in Olympic golf opener 


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Juvic Pagunsan sparkled in midday heat before afternoon rain interrupted play at the Kasumigaseki Country Club Thursday, firing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Golfer Juvic Pagunsan launches Olympics bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Golfer Juvic Pagunsan launches Olympics bid


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
Juvic Pagunsan, enjoying some feel of home court edge being a Japan Tour campaigner, will be out to play his game in the Olympic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Golfers Saso, Pagunsan arrive in Tokyo for Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Golfers Saso, Pagunsan arrive in Tokyo for Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
The men's competition begins Thursday, July 29, while the women's competition tees off on August 4.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympian Fact Sheet: Juvic Pagunsan (Golf)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympian Fact Sheet: Juvic Pagunsan (Golf)


                              

                                 16 days ago                              


                                                            
Golfer Juvic Pagunsan earned an Olympic berth after finishing 50th of the 60 who will compete in the men’s co...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with