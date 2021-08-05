








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PLDT thwarts Bali Pure for 2nd straight win

                     

                        

                           
PLDT thwarts Bali Pure for 2nd straight win

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 5, 2021 - 3:53pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Games Friday

(PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center)

1 p.m. – Creamline vs Perlas

4 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Petro Gazz

7 p.m. – Cignal HD vs PLDT Home Fibr



BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — PLDT Home Fibr survived a third-set challenge put up by Bali Pure to hammer out a 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 victory Thursday and nail their second win in a row in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.



Veteran setter Rhea Dimaculangan continued to provide the steadying presence as she dished out 23 excellent sets while chipping in four points on a kill, block and two aces as the Home Fibr Hitters improved to a 2-6 (win-loss) record.



PLDT Home Fibr could close out its campaign on a respectable note with a triumph over sister team Cignal HD Friday.



“Kailangan talaga namin ito para bumalik ‘yung confidence nila saka maganda para sa isang bagong formed na team yung nagpapanalo kami ng ganito,” said PLDT Home Fibr coach Roger Gorayeb.



After dominating the first two sets, the Home Fibr Hitters found strong resistance from the Water Defenders in the third before recovering their form in completing the straight-sets win.



“Sabi ko sa kanila, una ‘wag nating laruin laro ng Bali Pure kasi yung first two sets, lamang kami malayo tapos nung third set, nabaliktad. Hindi puwedeng bababa kayo, dapat tatlong 25 points para manalo,” he said.



Jorelle Singh was the main beneficiary of Dimaculangan’s masterful orchestration as she uncorked a match-high 16 points, all of which came on spikes, while Aiko Urdas, Toni Rose Basas and Isa Molde combined for 20 hits.



For Bali Pure, the highest scorer was Graze Bombita with nine points as it could not find the groove and absorbed a sixth defeat against two wins.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BALI PURE
                                                      PLDT
                                                      PVL
                                                      VOLLEYBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo set to receive P250,000 prize for breaking national vault record in Tokyo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo set to receive P250,000 prize for breaking national vault record in Tokyo


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino gymnast Caloy Yulo may end up not leaving the Tokyo Olympics empty-handed after all.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Nangungulit lang': Didal reacts to being Tokyo Olympics media darling                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Nangungulit lang': Didal reacts to being Tokyo Olympics media darling


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Whether she intended to or not, though, Didal is now a social media icon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US steps up Olympic medal hunt
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US steps up Olympic medal hunt


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The United States is eyeing a quadruple gold medal haul spearheaded by hurdler Grant Holloway in the Tokyo Olympic Stadium...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala stuns seasoned foe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala stuns seasoned foe


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina pride Alex Eala pulled off a stunning 7-5, 6-2 victory over veteran Paula Ormaechea of Argentina and barged into...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao rejuvenated after two-year layoff: 'I'm not done yet'&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao rejuvenated after two-year layoff: 'I'm not done yet' 


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former world champion Manny Pacquiao says he feels young again after a two-year layoff as he prepares to fight unbeaten world...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Barbosa thankful for Olympics experience, vows to return
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Barbosa thankful for Olympics experience, vows to return


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
Posting on Instagram shortly after his exit, Barbosa thanked fans and supports for helping him reach the Olympic arena and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic medal quest ends for Filipino taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic medal quest ends for Filipino taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa ended his Tokyo Olympics journey as he did not get a favorable result from a match on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Barbosa falls to top-seeded Korean in Olympic taekwondo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Barbosa falls to top-seeded Korean in Olympic taekwondo


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
The 22-year old, the UAAP Season 81 Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player, stood his ground against the much taller...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ranged vs Korean top seed, Barbosa unfazed ahead of Olympic taekwondo bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ranged vs Korean top seed, Barbosa unfazed ahead of Olympic taekwondo bid


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
After passing through the proverbial eye of the needle in the Olympic qualifiers, lone Filipino taekwondo bet Kurt Barbosa...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino jin Barbosa takes on top-seeded world champion in Olympics debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino jin Barbosa takes on top-seeded world champion in Olympics debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
The 22-year-old, who is seeded 16th, will lock horns with Jang at 10:52 a.m. on Saturday at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Never-say-die jin cracks Philippine Olympic team
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Never-say-die jin cracks Philippine Olympic team


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 73 days ago                              


                                                            
Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kurt Barbosa showed never-say-die spirit as he practically rose from the dead to snatch...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with