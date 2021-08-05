PLDT thwarts Bali Pure for 2nd straight win

Games Friday

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — PLDT Home Fibr survived a third-set challenge put up by Bali Pure to hammer out a 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 victory Thursday and nail their second win in a row in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.

Veteran setter Rhea Dimaculangan continued to provide the steadying presence as she dished out 23 excellent sets while chipping in four points on a kill, block and two aces as the Home Fibr Hitters improved to a 2-6 (win-loss) record.

PLDT Home Fibr could close out its campaign on a respectable note with a triumph over sister team Cignal HD Friday.

“Kailangan talaga namin ito para bumalik ‘yung confidence nila saka maganda para sa isang bagong formed na team yung nagpapanalo kami ng ganito,” said PLDT Home Fibr coach Roger Gorayeb.

After dominating the first two sets, the Home Fibr Hitters found strong resistance from the Water Defenders in the third before recovering their form in completing the straight-sets win.

“Sabi ko sa kanila, una ‘wag nating laruin laro ng Bali Pure kasi yung first two sets, lamang kami malayo tapos nung third set, nabaliktad. Hindi puwedeng bababa kayo, dapat tatlong 25 points para manalo,” he said.

Jorelle Singh was the main beneficiary of Dimaculangan’s masterful orchestration as she uncorked a match-high 16 points, all of which came on spikes, while Aiko Urdas, Toni Rose Basas and Isa Molde combined for 20 hits.

For Bali Pure, the highest scorer was Graze Bombita with nine points as it could not find the groove and absorbed a sixth defeat against two wins.