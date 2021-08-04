








































































 




   







   















Olympian Kristina Knott back in action soon
Kristina Knott
AFP

                     

                        

                           
Olympian Kristina Knott back in action soon

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - August 4, 2021 - 4:33pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – After her Tokyo Olympics experience, sprinter Kristina Knott is raring to get back into action.



Knott, 25, on Wednesday said she would first take a month-long break back home in Florida in the United States before plunging back to training to prepare for several international events like the World Indoor and Outdoor Championships, the Asian Games and the Southeast Asian Games all set next year.



She left Tokyo Wednesday and flew back to the US.



“My short-term goal is go back to Florida, cool off, be with family, friends, just relax my mind and body,” said Knott during an online briefer hosted and attended by Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) president Philip Ella Juico.



“Next year, there would be big championships, world indoor, world outdoor, Asian Games, SEA Games. Back to the drawing board and do it again,” she added.



The Southeast Asian Games 200m gold medalist and record-holder succumbed to the scorching heat and finished last among five participants in her heat in 23.80 seconds.



But Knott is looking at her precious Olympic experience as a positive thing.



“It was a cool experience. Obviously, it didn’t end how I wanted it to. But just to be in the atmosphere of greatness, it was an experience to remember,” said Knott. “Looking at it as a glass half full instead of half empty because at the end of the day, I’m an Olympian.



“And that’s something encouraging that I can take away from it instead of looking at the negative, I’m just trying to be positive,” she added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

