'Relaxed' Knott tightly focused as Olympics debut looms
Kristina Knott
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2021 - 1:48pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am Kristina Knott is back on track for her Olympics debut following a temporary setback when she got infected with COVID-19 last month despite being fully vaccinated.



Prepping for the Women's 200m event set to begin on August 2, Knott seems to be at a good balance going into competition.





"Relaxed lang siya, pero focused," said Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association marketing and communications chief Edward Kho, who saw Knott in her opening day of training in Nagasaki last Wednesday.



"I like her state of mind going into competition," he added.



Even Knott's coach Rohsaan Griffin preached optimism about Knott's progress so far.



"It was a great opening day. We had a good session on both the weight room and the track," he said.



Knott will stay in Nagasaki at the Transcosmos Track and Field stadium until Monday before she moves to another venue.



The 25-year-old looks to be in tip-top shape after her asymptomatic battle with COVID-19.



Her event is slated at the National Stadium in Kasumigaoka at the Shinjuku area in Tokyo.



Knott previously said she plans to clock in less than 23 seconds in her event, which will rewrite the country's record books anew after she first smashed Lydia de Vega's decades-long record back in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

