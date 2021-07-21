








































































 




   

   









HD Spikers rebound, clobber Lady Realtors
Janine Marciano was the steadying force as she came through with critical hits in helping the HD Spikers improve to a 1-1 (win-loss) record.
Games Thursday

(PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center, Bacarra)

3 p.m. – Black Mamba Army vs. Creamline

6 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Bali Pure



BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Cignal HD played with a lot of poise as it downed an error-prone Sta. Lucia Realty, 25-22, 25-18, 13-25, 25-20, Wednesday to barge into the win column in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.



Janine Marciano was the steadying force as she came through with critical hits in helping the HD Spikers improve to a 1-1 (win-loss) record that more than made up for a 16-25, 13-25, 19-25 loss to the Chery Tiggo Crossovers Monday.



The Lady Realtors, who rode on MJ Philips’ 20-point effort, were undone by their 28 errors against the HD Spikers’ 20 and slipped to 1-2.



“Syempre happy masisipag naman lahat, si Janine isa sa masipag na players, inaaral nya kung ano dapat gawin, system,” said Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos, who took over from Edgar Barroga early this year.



The 28-year-old Marciano, a former San Beda standout, for her part, said it was a total team effort.



“Nagtutulungan kami, hindi lang ako, lahat nag step up. Team effort talaga,” said Marciano, who finished with 14 points including 13 spikes.



Roselyn Doria also finished with 14 hits while May Luna added 10 to help Cignal's cause.



Sta. Lucia came into the game oozing with confidence following an emphatic 25-18, 25-19, 25-21 triumph over PLDT Home Fibre Monday but started out flat and allowed Cignal to take control early and seize the opening set.



The HD Spikers drew enough confidence from there to dominate the second set as the Lady Realtors continue to falter.



Sta. Lucia seemed to have awoken in the third set as it handily took won it before unraveling again in the fourth that enabled Cignal to run away with the win.



“Good thing kahit papaano, lumalabas preparation naming. Hopefully mas mag improve pa kasi talagang nasa process kami ng transition ng team, sipag lang din,” said delos Santos.



Meanwhile, Creamline (2-0) and Chery Tiggo (2-0) shoot for win No. 3 as they battle Black Mamba Army (1-1) and Bali Pure (0-1) at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, Thursday.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

