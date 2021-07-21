Kemark Cariño headed to B. League with Aomori Wat's

MANILA, Philippines — Another young Filipino hooper is headed to play professional ball in the Japan B. League.

Kemark Cariño, who played for the San Beda Red Lions, was announced to have signed with B. League team Aomori Wat's on Wednesday.

The Aomori Wat's play in the second division of the B. League.

Cariño made his debut for the men's national team during the second window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers where he made two appearances against Thailand.

He averaged 13.6 minutes of play in the two games and posted norms of three points, three rebounds, and an assist.

Cariño thus joins his fellow Gilas teammates Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño as recent signees in the B. League.

Carino will face Juan in Division II where he plays for the Earthfriends Tokyo Z.

Meanwhile, Javi joins trailblazer Thirdy Ravena in Division I with the Ibaraki Robots.

Ravena was the first Filipino import in the league when he signed with San-En NeoPhoenix last year.