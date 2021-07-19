








































































 




   

   









Ababou banners Platinum Karaoke's PBA 3x3 squadÂ 
Dylan Ababou, formerly of Blackwater, reaches for the loose ball against Star’s Allein Maliksi in this PBA Philippine Cup file photo.
Ababou banners Platinum Karaoke's PBA 3x3 squad 

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2021 - 3:09pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Platinum Karaoke has committed to join the inaugural PBA 3x3, parading a slew of veterans led by Dylan Ababou for the much-awaited standalone tourney next month.



Ababou, the country's No. 4 3x3 player, will be joined by fellow halfcourt play stalwarts Chris DeChavez, Karl Dehesa and JR Alabanza.



This will serve as a PBA homecoming albeit in the three-a-side tilt for Ababou, who was the No. 10 pick in the 2011 PBA Rookie Draft after a stellar UAAP MVP run with Santo Tomas and a stint with the pioneer Smart Gilas Pilipinas program.



Ababou and his teammates boast deep 3x3 experience after stints in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas and FIBA 3x3 pro circuit, which Platinum Karaoke is hoping to carry over in the PBA 3x3.



“Participating in the tournament is a huge honor for us. Our owners are huge sports fans and this is our way to give back to the Philippine sports and our athletes,” said team manager Gerber Manahan.



Platinum Karaoke under the mother company of Vismay International Corporation will be among the guest teams joining the 10 regular franchises in the PBA 3x3.



Alaska, with governor Dicky Bachmann serving as league chairman, and Blackwater are the only original PBA teams not participating for the first PBA 3x3 season.



A mix of PBA veterans sliding to halfcourt play and Filipino-American prospects Jason Brickman of Meralco, Jeremiah Gray of TNT and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser of Phoenix banner the historic tilt.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

