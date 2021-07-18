








































































 




   

   









Hidilyn eyes medal in possible final Olympics; Ando tipped to take over
Philippine Olympic weightlifters Elreen Ando (L) and Hidilyn Diaz
Hidilyn eyes medal in possible final Olympics; Ando tipped to take over

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2021 - 2:51pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Hidilyn Diaz will be eyeing to snare nothing less than a medal, possibly the gold, in what could probably be her fourth and final appearance in the quadrennial event unfolding on Friday in Tokyo.



But whatever the 30-year-old Rio Games weightlifting silver medalist decides after Tokyo, the country will not be lacking in talents in her caliber especially with the emergence of several promising young guns headed by fellow Elreen Ando.



The 22-year-old Ando arrived today from Manila along with Diaz, who flew in from  Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where she has trained since March last year.



Ando is competing in the 64-kilogram division set on July 27 while Diaz, who is making a historic fourth Olympic stint after qualifying in 2008 in Biejing and 2012 in Londo, in the 55kg class the day before.



“Yes, inspired by Hidilyn, there will be no less than four lifters in the 2024 Paris Olympics,” Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) president Monico Puentevella told The STAR.

Puentevella, of course, was referring to Ando, who qualified via continental ranking, Vanessa Sarno and Kristel Macrohon.



Only 17 years old, Sarno snatched the gold in the Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan last April while Macrohon, 24, pocketed a pair of bronzes.



Puentevella did not mention the fourth one.

The former Philippine sports commissioner is optimistic the lifters will deliver medals, possibly a gold.



“Lalaban ito at magmemedalya tayo,” he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

