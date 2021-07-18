








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippine boxers set foot in Tokyo
Boxer Eumir Marcial (right) arrives in Tokyo with coach Ronald Chavez.
STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
Philippine boxers set foot in Tokyo

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - July 18, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Eumir Marcial has reunited with countrymen and fellow boxers Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam in Tokyo, Japan after training separately during the pandemic in pursuit of the country’s first Olympic gold medal.



Marcial planed in at the Haneda Airport early yesterday from Colorado Springs where he spent the final phase of his training while Magno, Petecio and Paalam followed suit moments later from Thailand where they held camp since March this year.



“Dito na kami,” said Petecio, who was accompanied by coaches Ronald Chavez and Nolito Velasco and Australian consultant Don Abnett.



It marked the first time the four got to see each other in person since face-to-face training started early this year with Marcial flying to Los Angeles, California late last year for his pro debut, and the three heading to a bubble training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna in January before proceeding to Thailand.



“They are now at the Olympic Village and met by our secretariat,” said Association of the Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) secretary-general Ed Picson.



The four had the chance to compete together in the ASBC Elite Men’s and Women’s Championships in Dubai last May but Magno, Petecio and Paalam were pulled out in the last minute due to quarantine restrictions, leaving Marcial to fight with several non-Olympic-bound teammates.



Visa problems also prevented Marcial from joining the rest of the national team in Thailand last month.



Marcial was instead sent to Colorado Springs by the ABAP for a few weeks to train.



Petecio, the 2019 World Championship gold medalist, will be the first to see action as the women’s featherweight class starts next week.



Magno is next in the women’s flyweight division unfurling the next day while Marcial and Paalam, who are entered in the flyweight and middleweight categories, respectively, will climb the ring on July 26.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      EUMIR MARCIAL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala into singles finals in Milan Juniors tourney
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala into singles finals in Milan Juniors tourney


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eala, who is the top seed, eked out the straight-set win after back-to-back three-set thrillers in the previous rounds.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 'favorable' draw in Asian women's volleyball tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 'favorable' draw in Asian women's volleyball tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is making a return to the Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship for the first time since 2017 with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas heading to Jordan?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas heading to Jordan?


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
There’s a possibility that Gilas will play in the King Abdullah Cup in Amman, Jordan, on July 26-Aug. 3 preparatory...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nothing&rsquo;s changed with Manny
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nothing’s changed with Manny


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
It’s like déjà vu for Manny Pacquiao as he gets ready for his showdown with WBC/IBF welterweight champion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jaja Santiago, Chery Tiggo tower over PLDT in PVL opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jaja Santiago, Chery Tiggo tower over PLDT in PVL opener


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jaja Santiago and her towering Chery Tiggo team showed PLDT Home Fibr that height is might as it hammered out a 25-20, 25-17,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT gives chot warm welcome
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT gives chot warm welcome


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The TNT Tropang Giga marked the return of multi-titled coach Chot Reyes with an 86-79 win over Terrafirma in the second day...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso, Pagdanganan in striking distance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso, Pagdanganan in striking distance


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan, with their respective partners, turned in solid rounds in the alternate-shot play yesterday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala eyes singles crown in Milan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala eyes singles crown in Milan


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala rolled to the finals of the JA Milan girls’ singles play, hacking out a 7-5, 6-2 win over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paragua wins via reversal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paragua wins via reversal


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Grandmaster Mark Paragua ruled the open division of the fourth Chooks-to-Go National Rapid Chess Championships after tournament...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Chery too tall, too tough for PLDT Home
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 July 18, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Jaja Santiago and her Chery Tiggo team showed PLDT Home Fibr that height is might as it hammered out a 25-20, 25-17, 25-6 victory yesterday to jumpstart their title bid in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with