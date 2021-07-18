Paragua wins via reversal

MANILA, Philippines — Grandmaster Mark Paragua ruled the open division of the fourth Chooks-to-Go National Rapid Chess Championships after tournament organizers disqualified several participants, including his last opponent, for allegedly violating fair play rules.

Paragua finished seventh with 7.5 points after losing to Frank Rafailes in the ninth and final round last Sunday. But it was reversed five days later after Tornelo, the platform used in this tournament, forfeited all the latter’s games for alleged breach of rules.

The United States-based Philippine bullet king was thus installed as champion with 8.5 points and claimed the top purse worth P100,000 courtesy of Chooks-to-Go while Rafailes was stripped of his second-place trophy.