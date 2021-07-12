MLV Group backs Zamboanga Valientes' sports programs

MANILA, Philippines – The Zamboanga Valientes' sports program in the Philippines gained momentum with the support of MLV Group of Mike Venezuela.

After a successful stint in the Australian basketball scene, MLV Accounting, one of the biggest accounting firms in Australia owned by Venezuela, is now backing the sports endeavors of the Valientes in the country.

The Zamboanga Valientes MLV made history in Australia by winning thrice in Champions League basketball and once in the NBL 3X3 Hustle Canberra.

Fielding all homegrown players, Zamboanga Valientes MLV recorded the most number of home game attendees in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 launched in 2018 and made a good run when the event turned pro last year.

The Valientes is now part of the NBL-Philippines and is competing as JPS Zamboanga City MLV in the VisMin Super Cup where it routed Kapatagan in its debut and is tagged the team to beat.

Next on tap for Zamboanga Valientes MLV is the PBA 3x3 slated to start this month.

Actually, the Valientes' involvement in sports goes a long way through the Navarro family, headed by the late Rolando Sr.

They were the first team to win the NBA 3x3 Philippines edition in 2011 and also joined the NBC and Liga Pilipinas before.

The Valientes, owned by Zamboanga sports icon Rolando "Junie" Navarro Jr., has produced NCAA, UAAP and PBA personalities like Jonathan Parreno, Rudy Lingganay, Gino Jumao-as (University of the East), Alaraof Julkipli (Adamson), Jon Rebollos (San Sebastian), Dexter Garcia (St. Benilde) and Jurex Diaz in the PBA D-League.

The Valientes is also into boxing, supporting the Tokyo Olympic campaign of local pride Eumir Marcial, Anthony Marcial, Mathew Arcillas, and former world title challenger Jonas Sultan, who is in the United States preparing for a fight next month.

Sultan has beaten the likes of former world champion Sonny Boy Jaro and current World Boxing Organization bantamweight champion Johnriel Casimero.

Of course, the Valientes is also supporting Zamboanguena weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, the 2016 Rio (de Janeiro) Olympic silver medalist and Tokyo Olympic hopeful, providing shoes to children under her advocacy to produce homegrown talents.

And now that the MLV Group of Venezuela is on board, the Navarro family is optimistic more world-class athletes from Zamboanga could be found.