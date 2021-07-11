








































































 




   

   









PVL schedule for first pro season known
This composite photo shows Mika Reyes of the Realtors and Alyssa Valdez of Creamline.
The STAR, File | Philstar.com, Luisa Morales

                     

                        

                           
PVL schedule for first pro season known

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 11, 2021 - 10:26am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It’s all systems go for the Premiere Volleyball League (PVL) for its first professional season set in Ilocos Norte.



Set to unfurl July 17, the PVL ramped up excitement by releasing the initial schedule for the first couple of game days of the Open Conference — marking the return of competitive volleyball on the country since March 2020.



A triple header will usher in the season and will be headlined by a clash between PVL crowd favorites Creamline Cool Smashers and Philippine Superliga transferee Sta. Lucia Realtors — which will put former collegiate rivals Alyssa Valdez of Creamline and Mika Reyes of the Realtors against each other — at 7 p.m. for the last game that day.



Two former PSL squads will meet in the first game of the season with the Cherry Tiggo Crossover and the PLDT Power Hitters penciled in at 1 p.m.



In between will be a first-time match up between the Perlas Spikers and the Cignal HD Spikers at 3 p.m.



On Sunday, it will be a double header between old PVL clubs as the Petro Gazz Angels go up against Black Army Mamba at 3 p.m.



This will be followed by the Balipure Purest Water Defenders locking horns with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans at 6 p.m. to wrap up the league’s opening weekend.



All games will be held at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center in Bacarra every day from July 17 to August 2, according to the initial schedule.



The league will not have a game on July 24, though.



The PVL will have a 10-team contingent for the season bannered by Creamline, Choco Mucho, Army, BanKo Perlas, BaliPure, PLDT, Cignal, Sta. Lucia, Cherry Tiggo, and Petro Gazz.



This after its supposed 11th team, the F2 Cargo Logistics, withdrew from the first pro season.



Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the PVL’s opening will be a welcome sight for sports fans as it is one of many professional leagues starting up anew as the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.



Also unfurling soon is the PBA which is slated to begin July 14 while the National Basketball League, and the history making Women’s NBL are also set to unfurl on July 17.



Another pro league in the Philippines Football League, meanwhile, will begin hostilities next month with an August 21 start date.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

