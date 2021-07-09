








































































 




   

   









Nintendo Switch gets firmware update 12.1.0
The Nintendo Switch has gotten a firmware update.

                     

                        

                           
Nintendo Switch gets firmware update 12.1.0

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Neil Paolo S. Gonzales (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2021 - 11:44am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Nintendo has released the version 12.1.0 update of the Nintendo Switch system firmware, focusing on console's system data. 



The console update may be a minor patch, but it allows the user to make space for new game updates if the storage is full. 



Nintendo Switch users can now delete the old data of the software, making it easier for them to download the newer data. 



Read the full patch notes from Nintendo’s official support page below. 



Added the following system functionality:



    
	
  • If there is not enough space remaining on the system memory (internal storage) or microSD card when downloading game software update data, you can now delete old data for that software, enabling you to download the new data. 
    • 
	
  • When deleting the old data, you won't be able to play the game until the new data has finished downloading.
    • 




If the user has filled up the storage wherein the new update of the software cannot be downloaded, the console will automatically delete no longer existing data from the previous updates in order to create space for the new update. 



The user will not be able to use the software while the no longer existing data is being swapped. The user will have to wait until the new update has finished downloading. 



The firmware update also includes general system stability improvements which have been made to enhance the user's experience.



Apart from updating the system firmware, version 12.1.0 also includes a new update for the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controller. 



Nintendo has not stated what it exactly does, but here is how the Joy-Con controllers can be updated: 



1.    On the Home menu screen, choose "System Settings" and then choose "Controllers and Sensors" from the left side.

2.    Scroll down to the "Update Controllers" option and then press it. The console will then update the Joy-Con controllers. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

