








































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Mitra backs PBA launch
Baham Mitra
Baham Mitra FB Page

                     

                        

                           
Mitra backs PBA launch

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - July 9, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — GAB chairman Baham Mitra said yesterday he fully supports the PBA’s proposal to start the 46th season and is now awaiting IATF approval for the launch which could happen this month. “Once IATF gives its go-signal, the PBA can begin its season in NCR Plus,” said Mitra. “Of course, I support the PBA na matagal ng naghinintay mag-umpisa. By July 15, I’m hoping NCR Plus will be raised to GCQ because we’re experiencing a drop in COVID-19 cases now.”



PBA commissioner Willie Marcial submitted a proposal to start the season before the Technical Working Group (TWG), presided by Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay, in a 30-minute Zoom appearance last Wednesday afternoon. Attending the meeting were representatives from some 40 government agencies. Marcial’s presentation focused on the safety protocols that the PBA will impose once IATF clears the start of the season. The plan is to play games at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig or Ynares Center in Antipolo.



“Basketball is back in countries around the world with audience capacity ranging from 100 percent to 25 percent pero sa PBA, ang proposal ay no audience,” said Marcial. “Napatunayan ng PBA na kaya ng closed-circuit system ang safety measures to prevent the spread ng virus.”



For more than a month, PBA teams conducted 5x5 scrimmages in Batangas, Pampanga and Ilocos Norte under the closed-circuit system where players, coaches and staff either commuted from home and back or stayed in hotels close to the practice venue. Marcial reported that out of over 400 tested, only six were positive – two asymptomatic and four with mild symptoms not requiring hospitalization. About 95 percent of those involved in the PBA are now vaccinated.



The TWG will submit its recommendation on the PBA to IATF. Once IATF approves, the PBA Board of Governors will be convened to discuss the details of the opening. Marcial said the PBA is grateful to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Sen. Bong Go, MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos, MMDA general manager Undersecretary Jojo Garcia, Undersecretary Dulay, former Rizal governor Jun Ynares and Mitra for their support.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BAHAM MITRA
                                                      GAB
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vietnam SEA Games postponed to 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vietnam SEA Games postponed to 2022


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 31st Southeast Asian Games originally set this year in Hanoi, Vietnam has been postponed, the SEA Games Federation announced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o explains move to Japan B. League with brother Javi
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Juan Gomez de Liaño explains move to Japan B. League with brother Javi


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Juan is heading to play for the Earthfriends Tokyo Z in Division II while his older brother Javi signed with the Ibaraki Robots,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kouame: Playing for Gilas 'meant a lot to me'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kouame: Playing for Gilas 'meant a lot to me'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 23-year-old had worked toward getting his Filipino citizenship after playing most of his young career in the Philipp...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine sports on the rise with more achievers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine sports on the rise with more achievers


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
It is just halfway through 2021, and yet Philippine sports are already teeming with top achievers.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suns pressed to work harder after losing Saric to injury, says Booker
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suns pressed to work harder after losing Saric to injury, says Booker


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Saric, a key role player for the Suns in his position as a big man, suffered an ACL injury in Game One, effectively ending...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Constantino blazes ahead with 2-under 36-hole aggregate
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Constantino blazes ahead with 2-under 36-hole aggregate


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Harmie Constantino rammed in an eagle on No. 15 to spike a four-under 68 and seize a one-stroke lead over Princess Superal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PhilCycling road eliminator on tomorrow
                              


                              

                                 July 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The road to Thailand and Hanoi starts at the Clark Freeport Zone tomorrow with the PhilCycling National Trials for Road where the country’s elite riders jostle for slots on the national team to two important...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Noynay ripe for world title shot
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 July 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
WBO No. 7 superfeatherweight Joe Noynay knew he faced tough odds in battling unbeaten Australian rising star Liam Wilson in a 10-rounder at Newcastle, New South Wales, last Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bucks mull multiple looks for Paul
                              


                              

                                 July 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks worked on defensive adjustments Wednesday to try and contain Phoenix Suns sharpshooter Chris Paul and pull themselves level in the NBA Finals.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Clear path ahead for Djoko seen as Federer crashes out
                              


                              

                                 July 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Roger Federer faced serious questions over his future on Wednesday after crashing out of Wimbledon in the quarterfinals, just five weeks shy of his 40th birthday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with