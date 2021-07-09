Mitra backs PBA launch

MANILA, Philippines — GAB chairman Baham Mitra said yesterday he fully supports the PBA’s proposal to start the 46th season and is now awaiting IATF approval for the launch which could happen this month. “Once IATF gives its go-signal, the PBA can begin its season in NCR Plus,” said Mitra. “Of course, I support the PBA na matagal ng naghinintay mag-umpisa. By July 15, I’m hoping NCR Plus will be raised to GCQ because we’re experiencing a drop in COVID-19 cases now.”

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial submitted a proposal to start the season before the Technical Working Group (TWG), presided by Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay, in a 30-minute Zoom appearance last Wednesday afternoon. Attending the meeting were representatives from some 40 government agencies. Marcial’s presentation focused on the safety protocols that the PBA will impose once IATF clears the start of the season. The plan is to play games at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig or Ynares Center in Antipolo.

“Basketball is back in countries around the world with audience capacity ranging from 100 percent to 25 percent pero sa PBA, ang proposal ay no audience,” said Marcial. “Napatunayan ng PBA na kaya ng closed-circuit system ang safety measures to prevent the spread ng virus.”

For more than a month, PBA teams conducted 5x5 scrimmages in Batangas, Pampanga and Ilocos Norte under the closed-circuit system where players, coaches and staff either commuted from home and back or stayed in hotels close to the practice venue. Marcial reported that out of over 400 tested, only six were positive – two asymptomatic and four with mild symptoms not requiring hospitalization. About 95 percent of those involved in the PBA are now vaccinated.

The TWG will submit its recommendation on the PBA to IATF. Once IATF approves, the PBA Board of Governors will be convened to discuss the details of the opening. Marcial said the PBA is grateful to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Sen. Bong Go, MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos, MMDA general manager Undersecretary Jojo Garcia, Undersecretary Dulay, former Rizal governor Jun Ynares and Mitra for their support.