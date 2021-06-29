








































































 




   







   















Frayna, young GM hopefuls to test mettle in Chess World Cup
Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna
Frayna, young GM hopefuls to test mettle in Chess World Cup

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2021 - 2:59pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna and GM hopefuls Daniel Quizon, Michael Concio, Jr. and Paulo Bersamina seek to defy the odds as they see action in the Chess World Cup 2021 set Jun 10 to August 3 in Sochi, Russia.



Frayna, 24, is the country’s first and only WGM and will try to accomplish another first as the only Filipina to play in the event while Bersamina, Quizon and Concio, who are aged 16, 15 and 22 years old, respectively, aim to make their World Cup debuts memorable.



“Although we’re the underdogs in terms of rating, I’m still confident of our chances,” said Frayna during Tuesday’s online Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum that was also graced by National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) chief operating officer GM Jayson Gonzales and Bersamina.



Frayna was paired with Hungarian World No. 54 Hoang Tranh Trang and even though she lost their last game in the 2018 Batumi Olympiad, the former, whose rating of 2179 paled in comparison to the latter’s 2404, is not a bit intimidated.



“Hindi ako natatakot sa kanya (Hoang) kasi I had good chances even though I lost when we played in the 2018 Olympiad,” said Frayna.



Quizon and Concio, who made the cut after finishing 1-2 in the Asian Zonal 3.3 qualifier, for their part, will shoot for GM norms while Bersamina, who was nominated by the NCFP like Frayna, is eyeing to close in on the GM title as he is just points away from achieving the feat.



If he accomplishes the feat, Bersamina will become the 15th Filipino to do so.



"I'll probably need to win seven games in the World Cup but I know it will be difficult," said Bersaamina, currently rated 2462 or 38 points away from formally snaring the GM title if he breaches the 2500 plateau.



Quizon will play former World No. 4 Evgeny Bareev of Canada, Concio two-time Indian champion Aravindh Chithambaram and Bersamina 15-year-old GM Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa also of India.



“Tinalo ko na sya nung 11 years old pa lang sya at mataas pa rating ko, down siya sa oras,” said Bersamina referring to Praggnanandhaa.



Cavite-born American Wesley So withdrew and was replaced by Indian Vidit Gujrathi in this tournament that drew participation from a combined 309 participants including world classical champion Magnus Carlsen and world women’s challenger Aleksandra Goryachkina of Russia.



The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), NCFP and Dasmarinas, Cavite Rep. Pidi Barzaga are bankrolling the team.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

