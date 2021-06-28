8 Perlas players test positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – A total of eight players from the Perlas Spikers tested positive of COVID-19 while training in Baguio City as part of their preparation for the Premier Volleyball League’s (PVL) pro debut on July 17 in Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

Without naming the team members, PVL commissioner Tonyboy Liao confirmed the news and said all involved are now in quarantine while Perlas’ bubble training have been temporarily halted.

“They’re now isolated from the rest of the team,” said Liao. “Perlas bubble training in Baguio suspended by GAB (Games and Amusements Board) as per regulations. The results of the RT-PCR will come out in July 6.”

Liao said players would still be allowed to enter the Laoag bubble on or before the inaugural game as soon as they get negative results.

“It’s up to Perlas how many players will be available, at least they should have nine,” he said.

Creamline, PLDT, Cignal, Petro Gazz, Bali Pure, Army, UAC, F2 Logistics, Sta. Lucia, Choco Mucho and Chery Tiggo are the other teams playing in the PVL Open Conference.