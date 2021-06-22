Lenovo launches Legion Phone Duel 2 in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Lenovo took the next step in mobile gaming as they announced the Legion Phone Duel 2 in the Philippines last June 18 during a live stream in their official Facebook page.

Here are the key features of the new Legion Phone Duel 2:

? Legion’s latest ATA 2.0 design, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G mobile platform and the world’s first Active, Twin Turbo-Fan Cooling System that ensures peak performance

? 5,500mAh dual battery, 90W fast charging and two USB Type-C ports for longer gaming.

? Octa-Trigger input and Dual HaptiX feedback give a console controller-like experience. Held horizontally, a 44MP Stream-ready camera pops up over the 6.92-inch, 144Hz AMOLED Display.

Tristan Gonzales, Lenovo’s country product manager, said that heat, battery, controls, and live streaming were the primary focus, and that this year, their goal remains the same and that they will continue to improve.

Built for the most competitive gamers, the Legion Phone Duel 2 is a savage powerhouse designed to give the best mobile gaming experience yet. See Lenovo’s press release below.

Global Tech Innovator Lenovo understands that when it comes to unlocking a gamer’s potential, the device must offer optimal opportunities that will bring out a high level of performance. Engineered and built for extreme gamers and hardware enthusiasts who play competitively at an eSports level, Lenovo launches the Legion Phone Duel 2, its newest flagship gaming phone in the Philippines.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 raises the bar for immersive 5G gameplay and revved-up performance over the previous generation. Its unique landscape-mode design offers an incredible gaming-centric experience with even faster gaming controls, improved camera features, and powerful thermals to help mobile gamers handle all the action of the hottest games.

“The Legion Phone Duel 2 is built from a gamer-first design thinking to offer Filipino gamers smarter technology and better innovation to bring them new experiences in the world of mobile gaming. We made sure to create a product that will assure our customers of high-quality performance and that it is worth every peso. With Lenovo Legion, we will continue to bring new innovations and continuously improve our products to help gamers stay ahead of the game now and in the future,” said Michael Ngan, Lenovo Philippines’ president and general manager

Revolutionary ATA 2.0 gaming design

The exclusive ATA 2.0 (Advanced Technology Architecture) is designed to provide the ultimate cooling and sustained extreme performance for the best gaming experience by placing the powerful Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 888 5G Mobile Platform in the center of the smartphone’s design. The 8 virtual keys greatly improve the in-game controllability to make sure gamers are always a click ahead of the competition.

The most immersive audio-visual experiences

6.92” AMOLED gaming display with 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch reaction speed gives users the fastest in-game action experience. Professional-grade Delta E 0.5 color accuracy and HDR10+ produce perfect in-game visuals. Choose dual front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos premium sound, or opt for low-latency BLE audio to use with TWS headphones.

Play with the fastest hardware

Legion has partnered with the world’s fastest smartphone gaming processor, the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 888 5G mobile platform, with a generous Up to 18GB LPDDR5 and 512GB UFS3.1, plus the fastest 5G and WiFi 6 connectivity to create the ultimate mobile gaming platform.

Bigger power, safer batteries

A huge 5,500mAh of total power is split between dual batteries adding with 90W charging via USB Type-C port will quickly hit 100% charge in just 30 minutes. To fill 4500mAh from empty only requires 17 minutes, which is faster than a single 4500mAh battery plus 120W charger! The Phalanx Battery Protection system provides optimal charging speeds, bypass mode, and overcharge prevention, ensuring longer life, lower temps, and safer fast charging. Legion internal testing has shown even after 1200 full charge cycles the battery could still offer 85% of its max capacity.

One complete thermal system with integrated, active, twin turbo-fan cooling

The One Complete Thermal System is extremely effective at removing heat. It combines an integrated, active, twin turbo-fan cooling that forces the airflow through the copper wind tunnel. This tunnel is connected to the large vapor chamber via two copper pillars, increasing thermal transfer performance.

With a 30% thermal efficiency improvement compared to the last generation, the difference between intake and exhaust air can be up to 22?C.

Fast & easy control that keeps you a click ahead

Octa-Trigger gives a virtual key array (4X shoulder ultrasonic, 2X rear capacitance, and 2X display force-touch) in a natural console controller-like grip, giving gamers the freedom to customize each key mapping with combinations that suit their play styles. This fast and easy control always keeps you a click ahead.

Dominate the battlefield and feel every shot

The dual X-axis haptic vibration linear motors, Dual HaptiX, give incredibly precise and exquisite touch feedback for the most immersive in-game experience ever. Legion provides developers three easy methods to bring haptic feedback into their games (Legion SDK, TGPA, and RichTap). Dual HaptiX is capable of syncing with different gaming events, bringing that next layer of immersive feeling into your hands.

Pricing and availability

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 in Ultimate Black is priced at PHP 39,995 for the 12GB / 256 GB variant; PHP 49,995 for the 16GB / 512GB variant and to be followed by Titanium White soon.

Pre-orders begin from June 18-June 30, 2021. Every purchase will come with a free Lenovo HD100 Bluetooth Headset and a limited-edition Legion Pilipinas Jacket worth Php5,990.

It will be available in all Legion Exclusive Stores and authorized resellers, and in the Legion Flagship Store in Lazada. For more information, follow Lenovo Legion’s official Facebook page or visit www.lenovo.com/ph/en/legion.