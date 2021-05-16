ESPORT
WNBL SPECIAL
Power Hitters head out of town for PVL training bubble

Power Hitters head out of town for PVL training bubble

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 16, 2021 - 12:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Home Fibr has gone out of town to hold a 14-day training camp as part of its preparation for the Premier Volleyball League’s (PVL) first pro season set either late next month or early July at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Power Hitters coach Roger Gorayeb said they were forced to go outside the National Capital Region (NCR) where its current quarantine status disallows sports training.

Their camp started last week at Splendido Hotel in Tagaytay and will end next week.

"Malaking bagay ito kasi matagal na kaming hindi nag-prapractice. Nag-practice na nga kami, dalawang araw nga lang dahil nag ECQ (enhanced community quarantine)," said Gorayeb, the only triple crown champion coach in V-League history.

"Kaya nag-worry ako kasi yung ibang team nag-start na. Nag-push talaga ako kay sir (team manager) Bajjie (del Rosario) kasi naiiwan na tayo," he added.

PLDT Home Fibr thus became the third PVL squad that went on a “bubble” training next to sister squads Creamline and Choco Mucho, who have been practicing in Clark since April 27.

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) and local government units (LGUs) involved have given these camps the green light.

At Splendido, new acquisitions Isa Molde, Rhea Dimaculangan, Eli Soyud, Marist Layug, Chin Basas, Yeye Gabarda and Nieza Viray have scrimmaged with remnants Shola Alvarez, Jorelle Singh, Aiko Urdas, Joyce Sta. Rita, Vira Guillema, Kath Villegas and Alyssa Eroa.

