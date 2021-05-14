â€˜Ready to move onâ€™: Mikey Garcia rues stalled Manny Pacquiao fight talks

MANILA, Philippines – Mikey Garcia would like to face Sen. Manny Pacquiao in his next fight, but he is also ready to walk away if negotiations take any longer.

Rumored to be Pacquiao's next opponent, Garcia revealed that he has been in negotiation with the senator's camp for months now.

"We've been in talks for almost three months," Garcia said in a YouTube video by KO Artist Sports last week.

"If that does not happen, then we're ready to move on and search for another fight," he said.

The American boxer revealed that he and Pacquiao's fight was already in advanced planning prior to the pandemic, but everything fell through due to the health crisis.

"It was pretty much a done deal. But the pandemic messed everything up," said the former WBO featherwieght, and WBC and IBF lightweight titlist.

"Conversation started again this year... We thought it was pretty much done. It has not quite happened so we'll see what happens," he added.

Garcia has been out of the ring since February 2020 when he defeated Jessie Vargas in a non-title bout via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile Pacquiao, who hasn't fought since July 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight title, has reportedly been in training camp since February for his next fight.

The opening of Pacquiao's training camp coincided with Garcia's statement on when his side started talks with the senator's representative anew.