ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^

Michael Martinez revels in support from Philippine community

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2021 - 10:33am

MANILA, Philippines — Michael Martinez may be halfway across the world right now as he prepares for the 2022 Winter Olympics, but support from his countrymen never fails to reach him.

During his guesting at Philstar: Home Base, Martinez shared his experience with the Philippine community behind his back.

"I'm very very happy and thankful just to see everyone's support... It's just amazing to see that. It's really pushing me to go further," Martinez said.

"It's all positive honestly, and it is an honor and I'm very proud to represent our country," he added.

Martinez went as far as saying that the support spurred him on to keep representing the Philippines in the winter sport.

This despite numerous offers from other nations to represent them instead.

"Even before, I got invited to [represent other countries], even recently," said Martinez.

"I told them no, I'm still going to represent our country, the Philippines," he added.

Martinez is currently training to reach his third straight berth at the Winter Olympics.

He first suited up for the Philippines in the Winter Games in Sochi back in 2014 where he was the sole representative from the Philippines.

SKATING WINTER OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Don’t count out Indonesia
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 5, 2021 - 12:00am
In the basketball history of the Southeast Asian Games, Indonesia has never defeated the Philippines.
Sports
fbfb
SMB's Chris Ross officially graduates from college at 36
SMB's Chris Ross officially graduates from college at 36
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Ross revealed that he used the time during quarantine to finish his studies after leaving his degree unfinished in 2007.
Sports
fbfb
Michael Martinez revels in support from Philippine community
play
Michael Martinez revels in support from Philippine community
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Martinez went as far as saying that the support spurred him on to keep representing the Philippines in the winter sport.
Sports
fbfb
Ilocos ready to host PBA in any setup
By Olmin Leyba | May 5, 2021 - 12:00am
Ilocos Norte will always have its doors open for the PBA, whether it’s for a bubble tournament or bubble training camp for interested teams.
Sports
fbfb
Kiefer Ravena first Filipino athlete to sign with iconic Jordan brand
Kiefer Ravena first Filipino athlete to sign with iconic Jordan brand
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"I still can’t believe that I’m part of the Jordan Brand Family," he said in a post on his Instagram.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Sotto all set for Gilas duty
Sotto all set for Gilas duty
12 hours ago
Filipino basketball wunderkind Kai Sotto reaffirmed his commitment to the Philippine national men’s basketball team...
Sports
fbfb
Ravena joins Jordan family
Ravena joins Jordan family
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
NLEX ace guard Kiefer Ravena has signed with the Jordan Brand, becoming the first Filipino athlete in an elite circle that...
Sports
fbfb
Catantan eyes 2024 Olympics
Catantan eyes 2024 Olympics
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Missing the Tokyo Games, Filipina fencing ace Samantha Catantan, this early, is training her sights on the 2024 Paris Ol...
Sports
fbfb
Pumaren survives COVID-19 scare
Pumaren survives COVID-19 scare
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
DLSU men’s basketball head coach Derick Pumaren is back home safe and sound after a recent 17-day confinement at the...
Sports
fbfb
Warriors fan playoff hopes
Warriors fan playoff hopes
12 hours ago
Steph Curry erupted for 41 points as the Golden State Warriors stayed on course for the postseason with a 123-108 victory...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with