Michael Martinez revels in support from Philippine community

MANILA, Philippines — Michael Martinez may be halfway across the world right now as he prepares for the 2022 Winter Olympics, but support from his countrymen never fails to reach him.

During his guesting at Philstar: Home Base, Martinez shared his experience with the Philippine community behind his back.

"I'm very very happy and thankful just to see everyone's support... It's just amazing to see that. It's really pushing me to go further," Martinez said.

"It's all positive honestly, and it is an honor and I'm very proud to represent our country," he added.

Martinez went as far as saying that the support spurred him on to keep representing the Philippines in the winter sport.

This despite numerous offers from other nations to represent them instead.

"Even before, I got invited to [represent other countries], even recently," said Martinez.

"I told them no, I'm still going to represent our country, the Philippines," he added.

Martinez is currently training to reach his third straight berth at the Winter Olympics.

He first suited up for the Philippines in the Winter Games in Sochi back in 2014 where he was the sole representative from the Philippines.