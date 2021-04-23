KAP declares April kite month

MANILA, Philippines — The Kite Association of the Philippines (KAP), with close to 100 members nationwide, has declared April as National Kite month to raise awareness to its being part of Filipino culture and tradition.

“Despite being stymied by the pandemic, KAP is expected to hold kite-flying activities soon while observing social distancing during the events,” said KAP president Orly Ongkingco.

The KAP board has approved a resolution recently to declare April as kite-flying month to drum up interest to this indigenous sport as a deeply rooted Filipino tradition and a family bonding tool during summer.