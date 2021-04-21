ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Eugene Torre inducted to World Chess Hall of Fame
This undated photo shows Filipino chess legend Eugene Torre.
STAR/File

Eugene Torre inducted to World Chess Hall of Fame

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 3:05pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino chess great Eugene Torre has been recently inducted to the prestigious World Chess Hall of Fame and emerged the first Asian male to be bestowed such honor.

Torre, 69, was chosen along with Polish-Argentine GM Miguel Najdorf and Hungarian Judit Polgar, considered the greatest woman player of all time, and approved by the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

“I share this honor with my countrymen and all Asian players because my motivation from the start was really to inspire them,” said Torre.

Torre, Najdorf and Polgar joined a revered list that included former world champions Gary Kasparov, Anatoly Karpov, Robert James Fischer and Boris Spasky among others.

Torre’s selection was based from his enormous feats, among them were becoming Asia’s first GM, and snaring a silver and three bronze medals in the World Chess Olympiad where he owned the record of most appearances with 25 including 23 as a player starting in 1970.

He was also a quarterfinalists in the 1983 Candidates Matches, the highest reached by an Asian during that time.

And at his peak, Torre carried the mantle of responsibility for Asians and helping paved the way for the sport to grow in the region resulting the emergence of Indian Vishwanathan Andand, a former world champion, powerhouse China and world Fischer Random king Wesley So.

“We used to promote chess in India and China and they always thank us for our support,” said Torre.

CHESS EUGENE TORRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Australia-bound Sotto to still play for Gilas in Olympic qualifiers, FIBA Asia Cup
Australia-bound Sotto to still play for Gilas in Olympic qualifiers, FIBA Asia Cup
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Despite his new commitment with Australian team Adelaide 36ers, Kai Sotto will still see action with the national team.
Sports
fbfb
Right move for Kobe
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Kobe Paras, once the high-flying poster boy of Gilas’ new generation, is back in the US after deciding to pursue his basketball career under the guidance of Kai Sotto’s management team East West Private....
Sports
fbfb
Elreen Ando nabs three medals in Asian weightlifting tilt
Elreen Ando nabs three medals in Asian weightlifting tilt
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Ando, who competed in the women's 64kg division, took two silver and one bronze medal to bring the Philippines' medal haul...
Sports
fbfb
Invitees for national volleyball tryouts in Subic bared
Invitees for national volleyball tryouts in Subic bared
3 hours ago
The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) will hold a three-day national team tryouts in a bubble environment later...
Sports
fbfb
UP backs Kobe Paras&rsquo; decision to chase hoops dream in US
UP backs Kobe Paras’ decision to chase hoops dream in US
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Kobe Paras is pursuing basketball dreams in the United States once again and he has the full backing of the University of...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Alyssa Valdez leads Philippine volleyball's finest in national tryout lists
Alyssa Valdez leads Philippine volleyball's finest in national tryout lists
By Joey Villar | 48 minutes ago
Philippine volleyball's cream of the crop headed by former Southeast Asian Games flag-bearer Alyssa Valdez are expected to...
Sports
fbfb
UEFA chief wants to 'rebuild unity' after Super League debacle
UEFA chief wants to 'rebuild unity' after Super League debacle
56 minutes ago
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he wanted to "rebuild the unity" of the European football body on Wednesday after six...
Sports
fbfb
&lsquo;Ineligible&rsquo; Sotto drew interest from NBA teams, agent claims
‘Ineligible’ Sotto drew interest from NBA teams, agent claims
By Luisa Morales | 59 minutes ago
Only having graduated High School earlier this month, Sotto was deemed ineligible by the NBA Players' Association since he...
Sports
fbfb
Eugene Torre inducted to World Chess Hall of Fame
Eugene Torre inducted to World Chess Hall of Fame
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Filipino chess great Eugene Torre has been recently inducted to the prestigious World Chess Hall of Fame and emerged the first...
Sports
fbfb
US-bound Kobe Paras thanks UP after foregoing final year
US-bound Kobe Paras thanks UP after foregoing final year
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The second-generation basketball star took to Twitter to express his gratitude for his experience with the Maroons.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with