Eugene Torre inducted to World Chess Hall of Fame

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino chess great Eugene Torre has been recently inducted to the prestigious World Chess Hall of Fame and emerged the first Asian male to be bestowed such honor.

Torre, 69, was chosen along with Polish-Argentine GM Miguel Najdorf and Hungarian Judit Polgar, considered the greatest woman player of all time, and approved by the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

“I share this honor with my countrymen and all Asian players because my motivation from the start was really to inspire them,” said Torre.

Torre, Najdorf and Polgar joined a revered list that included former world champions Gary Kasparov, Anatoly Karpov, Robert James Fischer and Boris Spasky among others.

Torre’s selection was based from his enormous feats, among them were becoming Asia’s first GM, and snaring a silver and three bronze medals in the World Chess Olympiad where he owned the record of most appearances with 25 including 23 as a player starting in 1970.

He was also a quarterfinalists in the 1983 Candidates Matches, the highest reached by an Asian during that time.

And at his peak, Torre carried the mantle of responsibility for Asians and helping paved the way for the sport to grow in the region resulting the emergence of Indian Vishwanathan Andand, a former world champion, powerhouse China and world Fischer Random king Wesley So.

“We used to promote chess in India and China and they always thank us for our support,” said Torre.