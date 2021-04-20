ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
UP backs Kobe Parasâ€™ decision to chase hoops dream in US
East West Private on Tuesday announced the signing of Kobe Paras as the newest member of its umbrella that already includes Kai Sotto, Sage Tolentino and Cholo Anonuevo.
UAAP

UP backs Kobe Paras’ decision to chase hoops dream in US

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2021 - 1:47pm

MANILA, Philippines – Kobe Paras is pursuing basketball dreams in the United States once again and he has the full backing of the University of the Philippines.

UP mentor Bo Perasol said they have “agreed that Kobe has to pursue his other opportunities” especially with the return of collegiate basketball in the country remains uncertain amid the pandemic.

“Kobe is too talented to be kept waiting for things to come. I believe it is his obligation to pursue these and showcase his God-given talent. Our program was blessed to have been a part of his journey,” Perasol told The STAR.

East West Private on Tuesday announced the signing of Paras as the newest member of its umbrella that already includes Kai Sotto, Sage Tolentino and Cholo Anonuevo.

“Let tomorrow be your second chance to prove that you are better than today and yesterday. Welcome to the family, Kobe,” said EWP following Paras’ arrival this week.

The development thus led to Paras’ one-and-done stint with the Fighting Maroons though he still has two years of UAAP eligibility, which he was committed to honor if not for the pandemic uncertainties.

Paras, the son of PBA legend Benjie, guided UP to the Final Four of Season 82 and made it to the Mythical Team in his lone year on averages of 16.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

The resumption of UAAP this year for Season 84 is still up in the air after already scrapping Season 83 last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paras’ return to US marked a fresh start for him after foiled US NCAA stops in UCLA, Creighton and Cal State Northridge before going home in 2018.

BO PERASOL KOBE PARAS MAROONS UP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UP backs Kobe Paras&rsquo; decision to chase hoops dream in US
UP backs Kobe Paras’ decision to chase hoops dream in US
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Kobe Paras is pursuing basketball dreams in the United States once again and he has the full backing of the University of...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am ace hopes FIBA changes rule
Fil-Am ace hopes FIBA changes rule
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra star Stanley Pringle said the other day he’s aware that under FIBA 5x5 eligibility rules, he can play...
Sports
fbfb
Rockets' Brown injured in assault, says team
Rockets' Brown injured in assault, says team
4 hours ago
Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault in Florida ahead of Monday's game (Tuesday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbfb
GAB digs deeper into mess
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 20, 2021 - 12:00am
No less than former NCR Police Office deputy regional director for operations Brig. Gen. Florendo Campo Quibuyen will lead the GAB investigation of the Pilipinas VisMin Cup scandal in Alcantara, Cebu where the speculation...
Sports
fbfb
Gretchen Ho named MVP Sports Foundation ambassador
Gretchen Ho named MVP Sports Foundation ambassador
23 hours ago
Ateneo volleyball icon Gretchen Ho has been appointed as the newest ambassador of the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Tagaytay, Taguig, Sta. Rosa offer to host SEAG-bound athletes
Tagaytay, Taguig, Sta. Rosa offer to host SEAG-bound athletes
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Three local government units (LGUs) answered the call to support several sports preparing for the 31st Hanoi Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbfb
R.B. Potot Sr. Memorial Chess Tournament set April 24 in Cebu
R.B. Potot Sr. Memorial Chess Tournament set April 24 in Cebu
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
RiChessmasters (RCM) and Professional Chess Association of the Philippines teams Lapu Lapu City Naki Warriors and the Cordova...
Sports
fbfb
Curry hot streak continues as Warriors down Sixers
Curry hot streak continues as Warriors down Sixers
3 hours ago
Stephen Curry extended his scoring streak with an electrifying 49-point display as the Golden State Warriors upset the Philadelphia...
Sports
fbfb
Marcial joins ABAP camp
Marcial joins ABAP camp
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Olympic middleweight qualifier Eumir Marcial is scheduled to arrive in Manila on a Philippine Airlines flight from Los Angeles...
Sports
fbfb
Gretchen new face of MVPSF
Gretchen new face of MVPSF
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Ateneo volleyball icon Gretchen Ho has been appointed as the newest ambassador of the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with