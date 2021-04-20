UP backs Kobe Parasâ€™ decision to chase hoops dream in US

MANILA, Philippines – Kobe Paras is pursuing basketball dreams in the United States once again and he has the full backing of the University of the Philippines.

UP mentor Bo Perasol said they have “agreed that Kobe has to pursue his other opportunities” especially with the return of collegiate basketball in the country remains uncertain amid the pandemic.

“Kobe is too talented to be kept waiting for things to come. I believe it is his obligation to pursue these and showcase his God-given talent. Our program was blessed to have been a part of his journey,” Perasol told The STAR.

East West Private on Tuesday announced the signing of Paras as the newest member of its umbrella that already includes Kai Sotto, Sage Tolentino and Cholo Anonuevo.

“Let tomorrow be your second chance to prove that you are better than today and yesterday. Welcome to the family, Kobe,” said EWP following Paras’ arrival this week.

The development thus led to Paras’ one-and-done stint with the Fighting Maroons though he still has two years of UAAP eligibility, which he was committed to honor if not for the pandemic uncertainties.

Paras, the son of PBA legend Benjie, guided UP to the Final Four of Season 82 and made it to the Mythical Team in his lone year on averages of 16.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

The resumption of UAAP this year for Season 84 is still up in the air after already scrapping Season 83 last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paras’ return to US marked a fresh start for him after foiled US NCAA stops in UCLA, Creighton and Cal State Northridge before going home in 2018.