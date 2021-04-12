ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Rizal Memorial, PhilSports on lockdown after COVID-19 outbreak
Rizal Memorial Coliseum
File

Rizal Memorial, PhilSports on lockdown after COVID-19 outbreak

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 12, 2021 - 12:45pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will close down its administration offices at the Rizal Sports Memorial Complex in Manila and PhilSports Complex in Pasig for 10 days starting Tuesday after COVID-19 cases among its employees rose from 35 to 63 on Monday.

The government sports-funding agency will use the period to disinfect affected areas at Rizal and PhilSports.

The PhilSports Complex, Rizal Memorial Coliseum and Ninoy Aquino Stadium, which are being used as quarantine facilities and swab testing centers, will continue its operations since all of the three are under the supervision of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

“We hope to break the transmission during those days and arrest the spread of COVID-19 among our employees,” said PSC chief of staff Marc Velasco. “We are still waiting for some test results and we are hoping that we do not add any more positives.”

PSC acting executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy, for his part, said office operations shall shift to work-from-home arrangements on those lockdown dates to ensure that delivery of service remains unhampered.

“We don’t want some operations to be compromised so we’ll have some working from their homes,” said Iroy.

Iroy said they would implement stricter measures once the lockdown is lifted.

“It is for everyone’s safety. We all have a family to protect,” he said.

PHILSPORTS RIZAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘I would lay down my life’
By Bill Velasco | April 12, 2021 - 12:00am
The fastest woman. Long jump queen. Iron lady. These are just some of the honorifics heaped upon Elma Muros Posadas in over four decades that’s right, 40 years of ruling athletics.
Sports
fbfb
Matsuyama holds off Schauffele to win historic Masters title
Matsuyama holds off Schauffele to win historic Masters title
2 hours ago
Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win a major golf championship on Sunday (Monday, Manila time), holding his...
Sports
fbfb
Tiger Woods says Matsuyama's Masters win has global golf impact
Tiger Woods says Matsuyama's Masters win has global golf impact
1 hour ago
A new golf era has dawned in the Land of the Rising Sun thanks to Hideki Matsuyama's victory Sunday at the Masters, the first...
Sports
fbfb
NCR Plus in MECQ: Still no go for PBA
By Olmin Leyba | April 12, 2021 - 12:00am
From the strictest level, the government has downgraded the National Capital Region and adjacent provinces to modified enhanced community quarantine classification yesterday.
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So Cup to kick off May 15
Wesley So Cup to kick off May 15
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Wesley So Cup, as the reinforced conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines will be called, will...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Dominant Neon Esports enters APAC Predator League DOTA 2 finals
Dominant Neon Esports enters APAC Predator League DOTA 2 finals
By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
TNC will face Boom Esports in the Lower Bracket Finals on Sunday, with the winner setting up a showdown with Neon Esports...
Sports
fbfb
Mixed results for Filipino gamers in APAC Predator League
Mixed results for Filipino gamers in APAC Predator League
By Michelle Lojo | 3 days ago
Philippine teams had contrasting fates in the PUBG and DOTA2 events of the APAC Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final.
Sports
fbfb
Sibol standout laments DOTA 2 exclusion in Hanoi SEA Games
Sibol standout laments DOTA 2 exclusion in Hanoi SEA Games
By Michelle Lojo | 4 days ago
The official esport events were recently announced by the Vietnam Association of Electronic Sports and Entertainment (VI...
Sports
fbfb
6 Philippine teams to see action in Asia-Pacific Predator League&nbsp;
6 Philippine teams to see action in Asia-Pacific Predator League 
By Michelle Lojo | 16 days ago
Six esports teams will represent the Philippines in the long-awaited Asia-Pacific Predator League 2020/21 Grand Final set...
Sports
fbfb
Mobile Legends, League of Legends, WildRift headline esports in Hanoi SEA Games
Mobile Legends, League of Legends, WildRift headline esports in Hanoi SEA Games
By Michelle Lojo | 18 days ago
The lineup of events includes both mobile and PC games. League of Legends, CrossFire and FIFA Online 4 will be the games on...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine Pro Gaming League braces for busy esports summer
Philippine Pro Gaming League braces for busy esports summer
By Michelle Lojo | 19 days ago
The Philippine Pro Gaming League (PPGL) is warming up for an exciting summer in esports as they host the official national...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with