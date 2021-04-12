ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Wesley So Cup to kick off May 15

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - April 12, 2021 - 11:45am

MANILA, Philippines – The Wesley So Cup, as the reinforced conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines will be called, will fire off on May 15.

The Filipino-American Super Grand Master has graciously lent his name and support to the second conference of PCAP where each squad will be allowed one foreign reinforcement.

According to PCAP Commissioner Paul Elauria, the tournament will have the same format as the recently concluded All-Filipino Cup wherein the Laguna Heroes were crowned the first-ever league champions.

Each team will play 34 matches with seven boards per game.

With regards to the foreign reinforcement, the requirement must be he or she isn’t Filipino. And there is no rating limit.

The international player may be assigned by their team to any of the top-rated boards (Board 1 or 2) or the Lady and Senior boards. 

Elauria clarified that if the foreign player is a lady or senior player, she or he must meet PCAP’s qualifications. Furthermore, top-rated players will not be allowed to slide down to the homegrown boards.

The champion team of the Wesley So Cup will be awarded Php150,000 with the next three runners-up receiving Php75,000, Php40,000 and Php20,000, respectively. 

So will shoulder all the prize money.

Following the end of the tournament, Best Import, Player of the Conference, and Finals Most Valuable Player awards will be handed out with each one receiving Php10,000.

