ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Didal seeks outright Tokyo Olympic skateboard entry
Margielyn Didal
STAR/Ernie Penaredondo

Didal seeks outright Tokyo Olympic skateboard entry

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 7, 2021 - 5:31pm

MANILA, Philippines – Asian and Southeast Asian Games skateboard gold medalist Margielyn Didal will shoot to qualify outright to the Tokyo Olympics as she competes in the Street World Championship 2021 set May 30 to June 6 in Rome, Italy.

The weeklong event has been classified as the top tier of Olympic qualification point earning competitions.

It meant the top three finishers in both men’s and women’s divisions will directly advance to the quadrennial games regardless of their positions in the current Olympic rankings.

The 21-year-old Didal on course of snaring one of the 20 slots to the Summer Games slated July 23 to August 8 as she is presently at No. 14 and should be higher since only three entries are allowed per country.

The first two qualifying competitions were already cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this recent development should give the reigning Asia Skater of the Yeara golden chance to join gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, and pugs Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam in Tokyo.

If she could not snare a spot in Rome, Didal could just keep performing well and stay on her current rank to make the cut.

MARGIELYN DIDAL OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Eala wins 60k debut, advances in Swiss tourney
Alex Eala wins 60k debut, advances in Swiss tourney
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Alex Eala won her first-ever match at a W60 tournament, besting French Margot Yerolymos, 7-6, 6-2, in Bellinzona, Switzerland...
Sports
fbfb
Gervacio focuses on SEAG beach volleyball stint
Gervacio focuses on SEAG beach volleyball stint
7 hours ago
Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Angeline "Dzi" Gervacio has given up playing for Perlas Spikers in the PVL's historic...
Sports
fbfb
Curry pours 41 as Warriors beat Bucks to end slump; Lakers top Raptors
Curry pours 41 as Warriors beat Bucks to end slump; Lakers top Raptors
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Warriors went on a 12-1 run in the final four minutes of the game to climb back from as much as 12 points in the fourth...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoys in title bids
Pinoys in title bids
By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Two Filipinos are lined up to fight for world titles as Nonito Donaire, Jr. takes on WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali...
Sports
fbfb
Panlilio named COVID-19 vaccine czar for SEAG-bound athletes
Panlilio named COVID-19 vaccine czar for SEAG-bound athletes
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino on Wednesday tasked his first vice-president Al Panlilio to head...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Get a chance to win a Predator Helios 300 from home &ndash; Here&rsquo;s how!
Sponsored
Get a chance to win a Predator Helios 300 from home – Here’s how!
58 minutes ago
Get your own Predator Helios 300 for FREE when you join these promos.
Sports
fbfb
'Home Base' to champion Filipino athletes, coaches abroad
'Home Base' to champion Filipino athletes, coaches abroad
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Philstar.com's newest show "Home Base" tackles just that as we invite some of the best and brightest Filipino (and Filipino-Foreign)...
Sports
fbfb
RedBull to launch esports tournament for Filipino college students
By Michelle Lojo | April 7, 2021 - 1:45pm
The tournament, which aims to be the biggest Valorant competition for student gamers not only in the country but also in the world, will be open to Philippine college students, aged 18 and above.
Sports
fbfb
Injured Tiger Woods doing well but keenly missed at Masters
Injured Tiger Woods doing well but keenly missed at Masters
7 hours ago
Tiger Woods is in "decent spirits" at home recovering from serious leg injuries in a February car crash but his absence from...
Sports
fbfb
Durant set to return for Nets; Harden out 10 days
Durant set to return for Nets; Harden out 10 days
8 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is poised to return from injury this week but team-mate James Harden faces 10 days on the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with