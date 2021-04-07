Didal seeks outright Tokyo Olympic skateboard entry

MANILA, Philippines – Asian and Southeast Asian Games skateboard gold medalist Margielyn Didal will shoot to qualify outright to the Tokyo Olympics as she competes in the Street World Championship 2021 set May 30 to June 6 in Rome, Italy.

The weeklong event has been classified as the top tier of Olympic qualification point earning competitions.

It meant the top three finishers in both men’s and women’s divisions will directly advance to the quadrennial games regardless of their positions in the current Olympic rankings.

The 21-year-old Didal on course of snaring one of the 20 slots to the Summer Games slated July 23 to August 8 as she is presently at No. 14 and should be higher since only three entries are allowed per country.

The first two qualifying competitions were already cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this recent development should give the reigning Asia Skater of the Yeara golden chance to join gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, and pugs Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam in Tokyo.

If she could not snare a spot in Rome, Didal could just keep performing well and stay on her current rank to make the cut.