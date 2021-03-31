Pandemic leaves Philippine wrestlers in limbo

MANILA, Philippines — If the COVID-19 situation does not improve in the coming days, Filipino wrestlers may have to kiss their Tokyo Olympic hopes goodbye.

Wrestling Association of the Philippines (WAP) secretary-general Marcus Valda yesterday said he’s keeping his fingers crossed that Alvin Lobrequito, Jiah Pingot, Jason Baucas and Noel Morada could start training soon if they want to have a decent shot at a Tokyo berth in the World Olympic Qualifier set May 6-9 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Already, the WAP had cancelled its participation in the Asian Championship slated April 9-11 in Almaty, Kazakhstan because its lone entry, Lobrequito, has yet to get a Detailed Service (DS) permit from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“We couldn’t get him at all because he’s in the frontlines since last year being an enlisted military personnel,” said Valda referring to Lobrequito, a silver medal winner in the freestyle event in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Pampanga.

“We’re also not going to send anybody now,” he said.