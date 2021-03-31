ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^

Pandemic leaves Philippine wrestlers in limbo

(The Philippine Star) - March 31, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — If the COVID-19 situation does not improve in the coming days, Filipino wrestlers may have to kiss their Tokyo Olympic hopes goodbye.

Wrestling Association of the Philippines (WAP) secretary-general Marcus Valda yesterday said he’s keeping his fingers crossed that Alvin Lobrequito, Jiah Pingot, Jason Baucas and Noel Morada could start training soon if they want to have a decent shot at a Tokyo berth in the World Olympic Qualifier set May 6-9 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Already, the WAP had cancelled its participation in the Asian Championship slated April 9-11 in Almaty, Kazakhstan because its lone entry, Lobrequito, has yet to get a Detailed Service (DS) permit from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“We couldn’t get him at all because he’s in the frontlines since last year being an enlisted military personnel,” said Valda referring to Lobrequito, a silver medal winner in the freestyle event in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Pampanga.

“We’re also not going to send anybody now,” he said.

TOKYO OLYMPIC WRESTLERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NeoPhoenix's Thirdy Ravena returns from injury
NeoPhoenix's Thirdy Ravena returns from injury
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
The long wait is over as Filipino import Thirdy Ravena makes his anticipated return Wednesday for San-en NeoPhoenix in the...
Sports
fbfb
Parks ready to step away
Parks ready to step away
By Joaquin Henson | 4 days ago
Pilloried by fans in social media for refusing to sign a max offer renewal with TNT, Bobby Ray Parks may step away from basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Perlas adds Maraguinot to stacked PVL roster
Perlas adds Maraguinot to stacked PVL roster
11 hours ago
The Perlas Spikers on Tuesday plucked Ateneo star Jhoanna Maraguinot to further shore up its already loaded roster in the...
Sports
fbfb
This Filipino coach designed the Hungarian gymnastic team's costumes
This Filipino coach designed the Hungarian gymnastic team's costumes
By Rick Olivares | 12 hours ago
Efren Torres Jr. never thought that he’d find or even follow a dream in Eastern Europe.
Sports
fbfb
Jason Brickman picked up leadership skills from former coach Jimmy Alapag
Jason Brickman picked up leadership skills from former coach Jimmy Alapag
By Luisa Morales | 5 days ago
Having played for Alab in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL), Brickman is going to the PBA 3x3 with a number of learnings — including...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Pandemic leaves Philippine wrestlers in limbo
March 31, 2021 - 12:00am
If the COVID-19 situation does not improve in the coming days, Filipino wrestlers may have to kiss their Tokyo Olympic hopes goodbye.
Sports
fbfb
No overseas play for Parks
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 31, 2021 - 12:00am
Bobby Ray Parks is sticking to his decision of stepping away from the game he loves until things settle down and that means he’s not entertaining offers to play anywhere, at least for the moment.
Sports
fbfb
Westbrook, Harden book triple-doubles
Westbrook, Harden book triple-doubles
41 minutes ago
Washington’s Russell Westbrook and Brooklyn’s James Harden delivered impressive triple-doubles on Monday, sparking...
Sports
fbfb
Osaka, Barty stay strong in Miami
Osaka, Barty stay strong in Miami
41 minutes ago
Reigning US and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka advanced to the Miami Open quarterfinals on Monday, stretching her win...
Sports
fbfb
Filipino wrestlers' Olympic hopes in peril as pandemic persists
Filipino wrestlers' Olympic hopes in peril as pandemic persists
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
If the COVID-19 pandemic situation will not improve in the coming days and weeks, national wrestlers will have to kiss their...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with