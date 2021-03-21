ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^

Remembering Smokin’ Joe

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson (The Philippine Star) - March 21, 2021 - 12:00am

Tomorrow marks the 29th death anniversary of iconic sports commentator Joe Cantada. SmokinJoe raised the level of professionalism in sportscasting to an art form and continues to touch the lives of everyone involved in the industry with his enduring influence. He passed away at 50 in 1992, gone too soon.

Yesterday, Noel Zarate and co-hosts Charlie Cuna and Sid Ventura celebrated Joes life in a two-hour tribute on their YouTube show “An Eternity of Basketball,” a phrase he coined during his coverage of the PBA games from 1982 to 1991. Joe had a way with words and his vocabulary brought color to every telecast, like using “twilight zoneto depict a critical ending or “spheroidinstead of basketball or “walk in the parkfor an easy layup. Joe came up with nicknames like “The Living Legendfor Robert Jaworski and “Skywalkerfor Samboy Lim.

Noel, Charlie and Sid invited PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and sportscasters Andy Jao, Sev Sarmenta and myself as guests to talk about Joe. Com Willie started out as a statistician with Vintage, the PBAs coveror, in 1984 and Joe took him under his wings, applauding his hard work and dedication. Com Willie said he learned from Joe that “kung mahalin mo ang iyong trabaho, mamahalin ka rin ng iyong trabaho.” Com Willie never had a day off working the PBA games. While sportscasters would report for duty depending on their schedules, he was at the venue game in, game out. Thursday was special for Com Willie because that was when he would go out with Joe at night, drinking in a sidewalk bar or eating chicharon bulaklak (which Joe sometimes packed in his coat pocket) in the car or having a ball at the Faces disco. Joe saw a special quality in Com Willie and wouldve been proud of how he has turned out. Sev did his best impersonations of Joe while Andy spoke about how Joe made it enjoyable to watch the games. I mentioned that aside from sportscasting, Joe was a singer and during the program, I showed his CD entitled “Joe Cantada In 12 Roundswhich Ive kept as a treasure, still sealed and unopened. We shared stories about Joe like when in welcoming the muses of each PBA team in a season opening ceremony on the floor, he tried to kiss Alice Dixson on the cheek but as she leaned away, Philip Cezar got the buss instead.

Joe was a radio man, too. At the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, he did the blow-by-blow of the featherweight boxing final between Anthony Villanueva and Stanislav Stepashkin. When the 3-2 split decision was announced, Joe couldnt believe Villanueva lost and said on the air “we wuz robbed.” In the 1975 “Thrilla In Manila,” Joe wore a barong Tagalog as the ring announcer who introduced Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier before a global TV audience at the Araneta Coliseum. Joe was bigger than life. Its why his memory still lives on and his legacy is an inspiration.

JOE CANTADA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
Kai Sotto shares first social media post since NBA G League exit
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Quoting Filipino rapper Loonie's song Kalmado Part 1, Sotto seemed to have a message for his doubters.
Sports
fbfb
Jack Animam dominates anew in another win for unbeaten Shih Hin in Taiwan league
Jack Animam dominates anew in another win for unbeaten Shih Hin in Taiwan league
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
The former UAAP MVP racked up 17 points and 16 rebounds, her 15th double-double of the season, on top of three steals and...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines not ruling out skipping Vietnam SEAG amid pandemic
Philippines not ruling out skipping Vietnam SEAG amid pandemic
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
In fact, the PBA legend thinks there’s still a chance the Olympics set July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo, Japan may be called...
Sports
fbfb
Big J making good progress
Big J making good progress
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Basketball icon Robert Jaworski is “making good progress” after catching pneumonia last year.
Sports
fbfb
Meralco's Newsome tells PBA rookies: 'Practice being professionals'
Meralco's Newsome tells PBA rookies: 'Practice being professionals'
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Now that he has made the successful jump and is flourishing in his career, Meralco Bolts star Chris Newsome has some important...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Defense key for PBA rookie
By Joaquin Henson | March 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Barangay Ginebra rookie Brian Enriquez knows that to survive in the PBA, defense has to be a major part of what he can do and it’s high in his priority list of things to work on before the season opens next...
Sports
fbfb
Tigers on brink of MPBL crown
By John Bryan Ulanday | March 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Davao Occidental frustrated defending champion San Juan with a huge 66-58 Game 3 victory to move closer to the MPBL Chooks-to-Go Lakan Season title yesterday at the Subic Bay Gym.
Sports
fbfb
Remembering Smokin’ Joe
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Tomorrow marks the 29th death anniversary of iconic sports commentator Joe Cantada. Smokin’ Joe raised the level of professionalism in sportscasting to an art form and continues to touch the lives of everyone...
Sports
fbfb
ArkAngel, BREN Esports fall in regional finals of Valorant Masters Stage 1
ArkAngel, BREN Esports fall in regional finals of Valorant Masters Stage 1
By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
Though the Philippine representatives failed to bag the crown in Stage 1, Valorant Challengers Philippines will be back for...
Sports
fbfb
Murray takes over late as Nuggets win in OT; McCollum scores 32 in Portland return
Murray takes over late as Nuggets win in OT; McCollum scores 32 in Portland return
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
After hitting a side-step 3-pointer to force overtime, Murray took over in the extra period and scored seven out of the Nuggets'...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with