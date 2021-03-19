Fil-Am is second-fastest performer in NCAA track and field history

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino-American track athlete is the second-fastest performer in US NCAA track and field championships history.

Aaliyah Miller, who competes for Baylor University, recently logged a NCAA meet record, personal best and second-fastest performer in collegiate history after finishing an 800-meter run in 2:00.69 last weekend.

This is more than two seconds faster than her previous Indoor personal best of 2:02.89.

Miller's historic run nabbed her an Indoor National Championship and is one of three from the Baylor squad to be a national champion this season.

The senior track star took to her social media to talk about the feat she achieved.

"I'm still trying to process sucha special weekend, it's a feeling like no other," Miller said.

"I couldn't have made it this far without the endless support and love from my family, friends, teammates, and coaches over the years in my journey of this sport," she continued.