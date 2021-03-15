Miko Eala posts 5th win for Pennsylvania State

MANILA, Philippines – Rookie Miko Eala registered win No. 5 as Pennsylvania State University split their back-to-back road games against Michigan and Michigan State in the fourth week of the US NCAA men’s tennis Monday.

The brother of teen tennis sensation Alex trounced Anthony Pero of Michigan State, 6-1, 6-3, to avenge his gritty 5-7, 6-2, 7-10 loss to Michigan’s Mattias Siimar the other day.

Eala, 18, improved to 5-2 in his young collegiate career after graduating from the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain last year.

His other loss came at the hands of blue-chip freshman JJ Tracy of Ohio State, 2-6, 3-6, last month.

After breaking into the win column last week with a pair of home wins against Indiana and Purdue, Penn State bowed to No. 13 Michigan on Saturday with a huge 1-6 defeat.

The Nittany Lions then got back on track right away with a 5-2 victory over Michigan State to hike their mark at 3-4 in the Big Ten Conference.

Eala and Penn State will continue their road trip with visits on Wisconsin and Minnesota this weekend.