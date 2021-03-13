ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Philippine Azkals China-bound for World Cup, Asian Cup qualifiers
The Philippine Azkals will be headed to China for the resumed joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers later this year
Facebook/Azkals

Philippine Azkals China-bound for World Cup, Asian Cup qualifiers

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 13, 2021 - 9:56am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Azkals will be headed for China later this year for the joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Announced by the Asian Football Confederation on Friday, the qualifiers that was stalled due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will resume in centralized venues from May 31 to June 15 this year.

Group A, which includes the Azkals, Syria, Maldives and Guam, will be hosted by China who is also part of the group.

The Philippines last played in the qualifiers in November 2019 where they fell against Syria, 0-1.

They are currently third in the standings with seven points off of five played games.

The Azkals will play three matches against Guam, China and Maldives during their stay in the centralized venue.

Other venues for the qualifiers include Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Japan, UAE and South Korea.

AZKALS FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LeBron, Durant, Paul in star-laden US Olympic pool
March 13, 2021 - 12:00am
LeBron, Durant, Paul in star-laden US Olympic pool
Sports
fbfb
Tabuena ends slump, rallies to win Eagle Ridge Challenge
Tabuena ends slump, rallies to win Eagle Ridge Challenge
11 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena ended a two-year drought as he rallied to a two-stroke triumph in the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge yesterday...
Sports
fbfb
Volleyball stars celebrate as country's top clubs find their way to one league
Volleyball stars celebrate as country's top clubs find their way to one league
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
This after the move completed a 12-team roster for the newly turned-pro PVL which includes the top clubs in the nation, effectively...
Sports
fbfb
626-strong Philippine team vies in Hanoi Games
626-strong Philippine team vies in Hanoi Games
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippines will pin its hopes on 626 athletes from 39 sports as it shoots for a podium finish in the 31st Southeast Asian...
Sports
fbfb
Eala, 2 boxing champs PSA major awardees
Eala, 2 boxing champs PSA major awardees
11 hours ago
Tennis prodigy Alex Eala and boxing world title holders Johnriel Casimero and Pedro Taduran comprise the short list of major...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Filipino duo Alcantara, Lhuillier rule Newport Beach tennis tourney
Filipino duo Alcantara, Lhuillier rule Newport Beach tennis tourney
By Luisa Morales | 26 minutes ago
Alcantara and Lhuillier were seeded first in the tournament and headed straight to the semifinals where they bested Cal Poly...
Sports
fbfb
Toyota Philippines gears up for Vios Cup and GR GT Cup 2021
Sponsored
Toyota Philippines gears up for Vios Cup and GR GT Cup 2021
1 hour ago
Leading mobility company and motorsport supporter Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has confirmed its plans to re-open its race...
Sports
fbfb
PSC names Hall of Famers
PSC names Hall of Famers
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
PSC chairman Butch Ramirez yesterday described the selection process of the fourth Sports Hall of Fame class as “a...
Sports
fbfb
Kings deal Balanza to Batang Pier
Kings deal Balanza to Batang Pier
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra worked out a trade deal with NorthPort to enable the team to get the latter’s 13th overall selection...
Sports
fbfb
CHED, PSC commit to the future
By Bill Velasco | March 13, 2021 - 12:00am
The Commission on Higher Education and Philippine Sports Commission signed a landmark Memorandum of Agreement for the Holistic Development of Tertiary School Sports.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with