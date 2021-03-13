Philippine Azkals China-bound for World Cup, Asian Cup qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Azkals will be headed for China later this year for the joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Announced by the Asian Football Confederation on Friday, the qualifiers that was stalled due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will resume in centralized venues from May 31 to June 15 this year.

Group A, which includes the Azkals, Syria, Maldives and Guam, will be hosted by China who is also part of the group.

The Philippines last played in the qualifiers in November 2019 where they fell against Syria, 0-1.

They are currently third in the standings with seven points off of five played games.

The Azkals will play three matches against Guam, China and Maldives during their stay in the centralized venue.

Other venues for the qualifiers include Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Japan, UAE and South Korea.