Superliga here to stay amid exodus

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2021 - 4:14pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Superliga is not going anywhere despite the exodus of its clubs to the Premier Volleyball League for its upcoming pro-season debut this summer.

PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico said the league is here to stay to continue serving its role in 
“sports development” with new plans expected to introduce later this year following a successful beach volley event last month.

“We will remain deeply involved in youth sports development, non-professional sports and allied activities through partnerships with credible organizations,” Juico told The STAR.

The PSL, which produced some of the country’s biggest stars since 2013, suffered a huge setback this week with its fifth and last remaining member team in powerhouse F2 Logistics sealing a PVL transfer.

The Cargo Movers followed Sta. Lucia, Chery Tiggo, Cignal and PLDT to the PVL that has ballooned to a stacked 12-team for its pro opener in May. Other PSL squads Petron, Generika-Ayala and Marinerang Pilipina have previously taken pandemic-related leaves. 

Juico added that it’s all good between the PSL and its former squads with huge expectations on F2 to bring its winning tradition over at the PVL.

“F2 Logistics management talked to us prior to their transfer to the pro league. We talked in all candor and honesty about their planned immediate action. We understood and agreed with the plan of the five-time PSL champion,” he said.

“They will do well in any league. We wish them and all our former partners good luck.”

