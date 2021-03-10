Caloocan Loadmanna Knights: From one of the last formed to the top

MANILA, Philippines – For one of the last teams formed in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), the Caloocan Loadmanna Knights are showing they aren’t lacking in fight.

With a 23-4 slate, Caloocan is second in the Northern Conference of the PCAP and behind the Laguna Heroes on mere percentage points as of posting time.

“I was given the enviable task of forming a competitive team with a limited budget a few days before draft day,” recounted Arnel Batungbakal, team manager of the Loadmanna Knights.

How difficult was it?

Batungbakal has been absent from the chess scene for two decades.

“Of course, I know Grandmasters Eugene Torre, Joey Antonio, Rosendo Balinas, Rony Roca, Rico Mascariñas and others who were making waves in chess many years ago,” clarified Batungbakal. “However, I do not know the new generation of players except for NM Pico Villasenor and his son, who both consult along with myself for Loadmanna, which is owned by Engineer Bong Velasco.”

Batungbakal planned on drafting GM Rogelio Bracenilla but he heard that the latter wanted to play alongside GM John Paul Gomez with the Laguna team.

“I was hoping the league would be pushed back to February and March to give me more time (in forming the team),” said the Caloocan team manager.

Through PCAP Commissioner Paul Elauria, Batungbakal learned that IM Paulo Bersamina was possibly available. Bersamina agreed, but intimated of the desire to play alongside IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia.

With his spots on Boards one, two, and four (Villasenor) filled in, the rest of the slots were filled in on draft day. WNM Arvie Lozano was recommended by Palawan head coach Susan Neri with FMs Nelson Villanueva and Barlo Nadera, and NM Emmanuel Emperado coming in as homegrown players. Rosauro Caunti and Art Villasenor were added as senior players.

“With an 11-0 slate in the first round, we ruled the northern division and proved that for a last minute team, we can compete,” pointed out Batungbakal. The second round caught up with Caloocan losing two matches to southern division powers Iloilo and Negros. We also lost to Camarines; our toughest loss so far.”

The Loadmanna Knights lost in Armageddon play.

“I do not know personally if the Loadmanna Knights have sparked the interest of people from Caloocan to play chess, but I have heard that people across our nation have taken up the sport once more,” summed up the Caloocan team manager. “Just the other night, I saw a group of people playing chess in the Coffee Bean Coffee Shop near my residence in Sta. Rosa Laguna. It made me smile that we at PCAP are doing the right thing."