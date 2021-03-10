ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Throwback: Manny Pacquiao shows off 20-year-old boxing license
Manny Pacquiao celebrates his victory over Keith Thurman in their WBA welterweight title fight at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada last August 2019
AFP

Throwback: Manny Pacquiao shows off 20-year-old boxing license

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 10, 2021 - 9:45am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao reminisced his first days as a boxer with an Instagram post of a 20-year-old boxing license on Tuesday.

Pacquiao, who entered his fourth decade in boxing last year, showed off the vintage license dated 1998 that was issued by the Japan Boxing Commission.

The license was apparently for his fight against Japan's Shin Terao who he disposed off in one round back in May 1998.

"What a journey it's been. Never thought I'd be able to accomplish everything God has allowed me to accomplish in and out of the ring," wrote Pacquiao on the post.

His win against Shin would be followed by his first world title, where he won the WBC and linel flyweight titles against Thai Chatchai Sasakul.

Pacquiao took the bout via stoppage in the eight round to win the first of what would be his eight titles in different weight divisions.

The fighting senator, 42, has been in training camp since early February, though it remains to be seen who he will be fighting.

BOXING MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is expansion timely?
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 10, 2021 - 12:00am
It’s been over six years since the PBA expanded from 10 to 12 franchises and with a slew of blue-chippers checking in from the March 14 draft, there is talk of whether or not the pro league may consider adding...
Sports
fbfb
TNT elevates Parks case to PBA office
TNT elevates Parks case to PBA office
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Following recent incidents of players sitting out an entire season after their contracts expired, PBA chairman Ricky Vargas...
Sports
fbfb
Much-awaited Asia Pacific Predator League 2020/21 pushes through this April with online-only tournament
Sponsored
Much-awaited Asia Pacific Predator League 2020/21 pushes through this April with online-only tournament
1 day ago
Fans who were left on the edge due to the 2020 league’s postponement have something to look forward to as teams across...
Sports
fbfb
Much-awaited Asia Pacific Predator League 2020/21 pushes through this April with online-only tournament
Sponsored
Much-awaited Asia Pacific Predator League 2020/21 pushes through this April with online-only tournament
1 day ago
Fans who were left on the edge due to the 2020 league’s postponement have something to look forward to as teams across...
Sports
fbfb
Much-awaited Asia Pacific Predator League 2020/21 pushes through this April with online-only tournament
Sponsored
Much-awaited Asia Pacific Predator League 2020/21 pushes through this April with online-only tournament
1 day ago
Fans who were left on the edge due to the 2020 league’s postponement have something to look forward to as teams across...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Eala takes on Swiss foe anew in Spain pro tourney
Eala takes on Swiss foe anew in Spain pro tourney
By Luisa Morales | 23 minutes ago
Eala will test her mettle against third seed Simona Waltert in the first round, the same opponent she faced just last week...
Sports
fbfb
Throwback: Manny Pacquiao shows off 20-year-old boxing license
Throwback: Manny Pacquiao shows off 20-year-old boxing license
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Pacquiao, who entered his fourth decade in boxing last year, showed off the vintage license dated 1998 that was issued by...
Sports
fbfb
Japan's Minowa not keen on Adiwang rematch amid controversial finish
Japan's Minowa not keen on Adiwang rematch amid controversial finish
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Filipino has long been asking Minowa for another bout after the Japanese fighter was seen to have "tapped" in an armlock...
Sports
fbfb
Rates fires eagle-aided 69 for one-shot lead
March 10, 2021 - 12:00am
Pint-sized Joenard Rates sizzled at the finish to upstage the Philippine Golf Tour’s big guns reminiscent of his exploits the last time out, coming away with an eagle-spiked 69 to drive past Michael Bibat for...
Sports
fbfb
Chery Tiggo, Sta. Lucia spice up PVL
By Joey Villar | March 10, 2021 - 12:00am
Chery Tiggo 7 Pro and Sta. Lucia Realty yesterday crossed over to the Premier Volleyball League, which opens on May 8 at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with