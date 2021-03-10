Throwback: Manny Pacquiao shows off 20-year-old boxing license

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao reminisced his first days as a boxer with an Instagram post of a 20-year-old boxing license on Tuesday.

Pacquiao, who entered his fourth decade in boxing last year, showed off the vintage license dated 1998 that was issued by the Japan Boxing Commission.

The license was apparently for his fight against Japan's Shin Terao who he disposed off in one round back in May 1998.

"What a journey it's been. Never thought I'd be able to accomplish everything God has allowed me to accomplish in and out of the ring," wrote Pacquiao on the post.

His win against Shin would be followed by his first world title, where he won the WBC and linel flyweight titles against Thai Chatchai Sasakul.

Pacquiao took the bout via stoppage in the eight round to win the first of what would be his eight titles in different weight divisions.

The fighting senator, 42, has been in training camp since early February, though it remains to be seen who he will be fighting.