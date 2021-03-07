ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Top pros welcome challenge at Eagle Ridge
No less than four Philippine Open champions banner the stellar cast, led by Miguel Tabuena and Clyde Mondilla, who ruled the country’s premier championship at The Country Club in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Tabuena also reigned in the weather-shortened 2015 edition of the fabled event at Luisita.
Philstar.com/File

Top pros welcome challenge at Eagle Ridge

(The Philippine Star) - March 7, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Golf Tour ushers in a new season coming off a pandemic-disrupted year with an assembly of stars headlining the P2 million ICTSI Eagle Ridge Challenge beginning Tuesday at the Aoki course in Gen. Trias, Cavite.

No less than four Philippine Open champions banner the stellar cast, led by Miguel Tabuena and Clyde Mondilla, who ruled the country’s premier championship at The Country Club in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Tabuena also reigned in the weather-shortened 2015 edition of the fabled event at Luisita.

Frankie Miñoza, also a two-time Phl Open winner at Riviera (1998) and Wack Wack (2007), makes himself available to provide class and prestige to the 72-hole championship while Angelo Que, winner at Wack Wack in 2007, is also back in the hunt, ready to get into the mix after he and Tabuena failed to seriously figure in the title hunt the last time out.

Tony Lascuña and Ira Alido will also come into the event as marked men after splitting the two Riviera titles in emphatic fashion while a slew of other aces, including Jobim Carlos, Jay Bayron, Michael Bibat, Jhonnel Ababa, Reymon Jaraula, Justin Quiban, Joenard Rates and Elmer Salvador, who also won the all-Pinoy Phl Open at Mt. Malarayat in 2009, are all eager and ready to get going.

That guarantees a furious chase for the top P337,500 purse with the Del Monte aces – Mondilla, Jaraula and Miñoza – out to seize the moment in the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized event.

PHILIPPINE GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Best trainer in the world': Pacquiao greets Roach on birthday
'Best trainer in the world': Pacquiao greets Roach on birthday
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Going on Instagram, the eight-division world champion celebrated his trainer since 2001 with photos of the pair throughout...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine Arena to host Manny&rsquo;s last fight?
Philippine Arena to host Manny’s last fight?
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
The plan is for super WBA welterweight champion-in-recess Sen. Manny Pacquiao to fight twice this year and if socio-economic...
Sports
fbfb
Clarkson: Jazz unfazed in individual award snubs
Clarkson: Jazz unfazed in individual award snubs
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Entering the All-Star break, the Jazz are the cream of the crop with an NBA-best 27-9 record, with the second-place Phoenix...
Sports
fbfb
No love lost between Slaughter, Gin Kings?
No love lost between Slaughter, Gin Kings?
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Greg Slaughter’s farewell message to Ginebra management, coaches and teammates doesn’t seem to tell the whole...
Sports
fbfb
SBP: Third window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers may happen in June
SBP: Third window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers may happen in June
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Initially scheduled for February in Doha, Qatar, Gilas Pilipinas' remaining games in the qualifiers will happen much later...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Carlsen remains on top
By Edgar De Castro | March 7, 2021 - 12:00am
The FIDE has released its March 2021 world ratings list.
Sports
fbfb
Trade frenzy in the PBA
By Joaquin M. Henson | March 7, 2021 - 12:00am
Never in the PBA’s history has there been so much activity in terms of player movements during an offseason as what’s happening now with the draft coming close on March 14 and the season tipped to start...
Sports
fbfb
At 33, Conley called for All-Stars
March 7, 2021 - 12:00am
Mike Conley became one of the oldest first-time All-Stars in NBA history on Friday, the 33-year-old Utah Jazz player replacing Devin Booker in Sunday’s annual showcase event.
Sports
fbfb
MPBL resumes March 10 with division finals in Subic
MPBL resumes March 10 with division finals in Subic
By Roy Luarca | 9 hours ago
The San Juan Knights and the Makati Super Crunch will dispute the MPBL Chooks-to-Go Lakan Season North crown while the Davao...
Sports
fbfb
PayMaya to host Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tourney for BPO employees
PayMaya to host Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tourney for BPO employees
By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
Dubbed "Weeknight Showdown: BPO Invitational", presented by PayMaya in partnership with OPPO and Popeyes, and special participation...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with