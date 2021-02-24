PBA Press Corp to hold 'double' virtual awards rites on March 7

MANILA, Philippines – It’s going to be a double event when the PBA Press Corps holds its virtual special Awards Night on March 7 at the TV5 Media Center.

The group, which regularly covers the PBA beat, will be handling out distinct awards for the Philippine Cup bubble season held in Clark, Pampanga.

Together, they will be joining the entire 2019 Press Corps awardees, who are going to be honored belatedly after the annual event presented by Cignal TV was called off last year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

For the lone conference of the 2020 season, awards to be given out are the Outstanding Coach of the Bubble, Mr. Executive, President’s Award, Mr. Quality Minutes, Scoring Champion, All-Rookie Team, and Game of the Bubble.

There will also be the Top Bubble D-Fender and the All Bubble D-Fenders.

Together, the honorees share centerstage with the awardees of the previous season led by San Miguel mentor Leo Austria, recipient of the 2019 Baby Dalupan Coach of the Year trophy.

Joining Austria in the honor roll list are PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas (Danny Floro Executive of the Year), Bulakan, Bulacan Mayor and former league MVP Vergel Meneses (President’s Award), Sean Anthony (Defensive Player of the Year), Terrence Romeo (Mr. Quality Minutes), June Mar Fajardo (Order of Merit), and CJ Perez (Scoring Champion).

Completing the 2019 batch of honorees are NorthPort vs. NLEX (Game of the Season), CJ Perez, Robert Bolick, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., Javee Mocon, and Abu Tratter (All-Rookie Team), Kiefer Ravena, Christian Standhardinger, Beau Belga, Vic Manuel, Arwind Santos, and coach Yeng Guiao (All-Interview Team), and PBL D-League Finals MVP Thirdy Ravena (Aspirants’ Cup) and Hased Gabo (Foundation Cup).